All the games we may see in 'Squid Game' Season 2 including 'Red Light Green Light' but with a twist

If you thought you had seen everything in 'Squid Game', Season 2 has a lot more in store for you

The deadly playground is reopening, and it’s going to be even more brutal than before. 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has dropped hints about bigger stakes, crazier games, and twists no one will see coming for Season 2. We are counting down the days, eager to see how the new season will outdo the first.

With a teaser trailer dropping hints and cryptic promises from Hwang himself, familiar horrors like Red Light, and Green Light might make a comeback, along with new games. This news has stirred up an intense debate among fans regarding what games we might see this upcoming season.

'Squid Game' creator spills beans on new games coming to Season 2

A still from 'Squid Game 2' (Netflix)

Red Light, Green Light is making a comeback, complete with the creepy giant robot that scarred us all in Season 1. But Hwang has promised it’ll be bigger, scarier, and full of surprises. “These games are going to be greater in scale, more intriguing than ever, and they are going to just take you on a wild, emotional rollercoaster,” he teased. And it’s not just the robot. Hwang revealed that one game from the first season will return, but with a twist. Could it be Tug of War, Marbles, or something else entirely? Whatever it is, don’t expect it to play out the same way.

The new games, however, are what everyone’s curious about. Hwang is keeping quiet, but he’s promised challenges that will shake the players to their core. Alliances will form, friendships will be tested, and everyone’s survival will hang by a thread. Even Gi-hun, the Season 1 winner played by Lee Jung-jae, isn’t safe. “The games in Season 2 are all new,” Lee said. “What a pity for Gi-hun, because his knowledge is not going to help him anymore.” Despite that, he’s on a mission to stop the deadly competition, joining forces with others to bring it down once and for all. With old nightmares and brand-new horrors, 'Squid Game' Season 2 seems like it will be more twisted, emotional, and unpredictable than ever. Buckle up, because it’s going to be one wild ride.

Fans speculate on new and returning games for 'Squid Game' Season 2

A still from 'Squid Game 2' (Netflix)

Many fans took to Reddit to speculate what new games we might get to see in 'Squid Game' Season 2. Under the Reddit thread r/squidgame, one fan speculated, "Episode 1 has no game. In the next 7 there are supposed to be only 3 games. Everything else is a concert of wishes. Maybe in season 3 there will be some continuation because it is not known how it will end. all games like chess can be put between books. Someone invented chess because there were horses on the posters, and these horses are on a carousel," while another wrote, "Apparently Red Light Green Light Is In Episode 3!" When a user asked, "So are there no games at all until the 3rd episode then," another fan replied, "Yep".

While the teaser trailer and Hwang’s cryptic comments have kept much under wraps, one thing is clear, the games are going to be deadlier, with at least one familiar challenge returning. But it won’t be what we expect, there’s a promise of terrifying new twists designed to shock both players and viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online