‘Reacher’ star in talks to replace Jason Momoa in Sony’s ‘Helldivers’

‘Helldivers’ is based on the hit 2015 game of the same name, which follows the titular group in its adventures

Alan Ritchson may soon become the face of the highly anticipated 'Helldivers.' The ‘Reacher’ lead is currently in talks to star in the movie and, if everything goes smoothly, will headline his first-ever theatrical studio feature, according to THR. For years, Ritchson made a name for himself with action roles like Aquaman in 'Smallville' and Hawk in 'Titans,' but his biggest breakthrough came in the popular Prime Video franchise in 2022. Since then, he has been establishing himself as a bankable actor with successes like 'Fast 10,' 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,' 'Motor City' and 'War Machine.' Currently, 'Runner,' in which he stars with Owen Wilson, is in theaters. If he comes on board in 'Helldivers,' it will be a massive career leap that could catapult him into a global superstar.

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

For those unaware, 'Helldivers' is a successful PlayStation game that Sony is adapting. The 2015 game and its sequel have sold over 12 million units, reflecting the franchise's popularity. The franchise follows the titular group of shock troopers that protect the fictional planet of Super Earth from aliens. In 'Helldivers 2,' the titular group spreads peace and liberty using the galaxy's powerful tools. PlayStation Productions is also involved in the adaptations. Previously, Sony and PlayStation Productions have collaborated on hits like 'Uncharted' and 'The Last of Us.'

Alan Ritchson attends as Amazon debuts its Inaugural Upfront Presentation at Pier 36 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

The production house possibly hopes to replicate the success of other popular video game adaptations like 'Uncharted' and 'Resident Evil.' In 2025, Arrowhead Game Studios announced the adaptation during the Consumer Electronics Show. That same year, Jason Momoa was tapped as the lead. Things went sour, and in June 2026, Momoa reportedly departed from the project. According to sources, it happened due to "creative differences." Arrowhead Game Studios also teased the project at CinemaCon. The team currently plans to bring the movie to big screens on November 10, 2027.

Alan Ritchson attends the Los Angeles special screening of Prime Video series "Reacher" Season 2 at the Culver Theater on December 13, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Justin Lin, known for his work on the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, serves as the project's director and producer. Gary Dauberman, who has penned movies like 'It' and 'Annabelle', wrote the initial script for 'Helldivers.' This script attracted Lin, who then began working on the venture. The most recent draft has been written by Chris Bremner, known for his contributions to 'Bad Boys for Life' and 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.' Lin, Hutch Parker, and Asad Qizilbash are billed as producers.