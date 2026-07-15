Will there be ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Season 2? Showrunner asks fans to ‘cross fingers’ after cliffhanger finale

The show creator opened up about the show’s potential future and what it might look like for Paula (Tatiana Maslany).

Apple TV’s recent dark comedic thriller ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ has got fans on the edge of their seats, as the finale premiered on July 15. Witnessing the shocking events during the show’s final episode and a cliffhanger in the storyline, fans are now eagerly searching whether there will be ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Season 2 in the future. The creator and executive producer of the show, David J. Rosen, in his recent interview with Gold Derby, shared an exciting update about the show’s future. “We’re crossing our fingers. Our creative crew is really happy with the reception that we’ve gotten. We’ve just been so lucky with how people have been talking about the show.”

A still from ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Apple TV)

Further, the showrunner noted that they were “knocking wood” regarding the show’s future and an upcoming season. “I’m sure Apple has a lot of math that they do as they get to these last few episodes, but we’re knocking wood and crossing fingers. No one’s sacrificing any chickens or goats, because that seems cruel — but anything else that we could do we’ll do!” The crime thriller is set in Queens, New York. It features a single mother, Paula Saunders (Tatiana Maslany), who shares custody of her daughter, Hazel (Nola Wallace), with her ex-husband, Karl (Jake Johnson). While Karl’s current wife, Mallory (Jessy Hodges), is also in the picture, Paula somehow gets involved with Trevor (Brandon Flynn) and later gets entangled in a money scam turned into a murder charge.

A still from ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Apple TV)

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Newly divorced mom Paula falls down a rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer; convinced she witnessed a crime, while struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis, Paula begins her own investigation.” The debut season finale featured Paula getting charged with murder, a potential new romance, and the possibility of losing her daughter’s custody. Despite getting exonerated of her past crimes and getting her daughter’s custody, things get even more complicated.

The final episode’s closing minutes showed a video featuring Paula accidentally killing her neighbor and receiving a cryptic message that will force her to cooperate and potentially get more crimes on her hands. Referring to the show’s finale, the show creator noted, “It was always the endgame. There was a lot of handwringing to try to nail the mystery, but it was always the way that we saw the season ending.” He also talked about the potential second season and what it might look like for Paula. “Paula will have more happiness in her life; I can’t say from where or how. She’s done so much and accomplished so much that I don’t think she ever thought she could have before, and that leads up to her almost being able to have that moment with Steve.” He added, “If we do Season 2, there will be more wins for her.”