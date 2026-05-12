Chris Pratt’s action-thriller ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 finally gets premiere date

The gritty spy thriller premiered in 2022, was one of Prime Video's bona fide hits, and will return this fall.

Chris Pratt's much-awaited 'The Terminal List' Season 2 finally gets a release date, marking the re-entry of Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (played by Pratt). The gritty spy thriller premiered in 2022 and was one of Prime Video's bona fide hits. The success was followed by a spinoff, 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolff', starring Taylor Kitsch. The second installment is set to return on October 21. Pratt announced during the streamer's Upfront presentation on Monday. The new season, based on the best-selling novels of the same name from Jack Carr, follows Reece as he takes on unknown conspiratorial forces looking to disrupt world order. All eight episodes drop on the same day.

Chris Pratt as James Reece in 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

"This is bigger, it's more intense and ambitious than anything we did in the first season," Pratt said, per Deadline. "[Season 2] hugely expands the world on a global scale: bigger set pieces, deeper conspiracy, even more psychological tension. Our whole team poured everything, our hearts and souls, 1000s of people, into making this season worthy of the fans who made the first season such a phenomenon," he added. The logline reads, "The Terminal List centers on Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. This season comes from Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer, where he puts 'James Reece' on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list. The psychological revenge thriller of Season One opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe."

Chris Pratt as James Reece in 'The Terminal List' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Season 1 ended with Reece completing his revenge, killing the conspirators behind his platoon's ambush and the death of his family, including Secretary Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn). He discovers his friend Ben Edwards (Kitsch) was the mole and kills him. Reece then escapes to Mozambique to evade the US government, setting up the sequel. Apart from Pratt, returning fan favorites include Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), and Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth). Newcomers include Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna). The expanded cast sees Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, and Shiraz Tzarfati join the roster. 'The Terminal List' is executive produced by Pratt, alongside writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua, and Kat Samick. Former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, actor, and technical advisor Jared Shaw round up the list. Season 1 and 'Dark Wolf' are streaming on Prime Video.