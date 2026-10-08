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Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 3? Chaos in Morocco ends in cliffhanger

Episode 3 introduced a new advantage and ended with an exciting cliffhanger.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Episode 3 of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39, titled ‘This Is Sick and Twisted,’ featured the remaining eleven teams competing against each other. Leg 3 of the competition series started with the teams taking off from Spain. They were headed to Marrakech, Morocco. Five teams still had Express Passes, which they could use before Leg 6. Week 3’s Roadblock was “Who Feels Like They’re Going to Pieces?” For that, each team had to find rejected pottery jugs at a pottery yard. To get their clue, they had to break the jug and find it inside. However, the twist was that each jug had a clue inside, and most of them said, “Try Again.” It meant participants had to break several jugs to find the correct one with the clue.

​Jenn Naso struggled during the task, but her partner, Judy Rebhun, kept cheering her on. The two were at the Roadblock for about two hours while the rest of the teams moved forward and reached the next challenge. Notably, the latest episode of the reality show also introduced a new Roadside Assistance advantage. It was hidden inside an envelope clue in one of the jugs. They could use the advantage in a future Roadblock. With that, a contestant could get their partner’s assistance while completing a task. Saran Dunmore and Dafina Dunmore found the advantage.

‘The Amazing Race’
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Further in the episode, participants arrived at Leg 3’s Detour. There, all teams were given two options: Walk or Talk. For the Walk, they had to assemble a makeshift feeding station for camels in the desert, which required physical strength. After that, they had to bring two camels to the station and feed them lunch. As for the Talk, it was a memory challenge. Participants had to drive high-powered buggies into the desert and memorize three signposts, which were the names of tea. Only after reciting the correct names to an elder could participants taste it and then move forward.

‘The Amazing Race’
A still from ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 3 featuring the show host (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

One team, Anuar and Andrea, opted to use their Express Pass, so they did not need to complete the Detour. They did this after noticing how fast the remaining teams were moving during the Walk task. After using their Express Pass, they went straight to the next task. Soon, they came across the next task: making a fruit stand at the Moroccan market. For that, Anne-Marie and Riley used their Express Pass, which took them straight to the Pit Stop. Interestingly, Cody and Jaime built their fruit stand quickly. They also helped Daisha and Dalton with their task. Notably, the episode ended on a cliffhanger as it did not reveal any elimination. Before the elimination was announced, the screen showed a “To Be Continued” card. This happened as Doug-Dylan and Jenn-Jody raced to the Pit Stop.

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