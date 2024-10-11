Massive ‘RHOC’ feud reveals the pitiful state of friendships on show

Shannon Beador’s journey through this drama raises questions about trust and loyalty among the group

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: The tension between Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, and Tamra Judge doesn't seem to end, as it escalated in the last episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' It all started when the group traveled to London, and accusations of manipulation and dishonesty started to come forward.

The drama started in London when Shannon brought everyone Burberry scarves, an expensive gift to show them love. However, the gifts got her some snarky remarks from her cast mates. Heather teased her about returning the scarf and funding a cosmetic procedure for her husband, while Tamra joked that Shannon was dishing out scarves like candy because she was in a $75,000 lawsuit and said she did not have the money to pay for it.

Tensions grew when Heather started doubting Shannon's rendition of her many lawsuits, specifically about her relationship with the man in her case, John Janssen. Shannon had appeared on 'The Jeff Lewis Show' before the trip, discussing the situation and telling Heather how it was; what she had shared didn't quite ring true.

"I don't know why she's saying one thing to my face and then going on Jeff Lewis and saying something completely different," Heather said. It made her question if Shannon had been with her on everything.

Then Tamra, the argumentative friend who had gone head-to-head with Shannon all season, jumped into the fray. She accused Shannon of lying and manipulating Heather, making Shannon out to be the victim. "She's a f***ing liar," Tamra declared of Shannon.

Feeling overwhelmed with accusations, Shannon stormed off from the table, yelling at her co stars to stop talking about her. Especially, she lashed out at Tamra by saying, "Don't you ever call me a victim again. I told you that I am working on myself." Tamra laughed and reacted in a remorseful fashion at the mayhem of the situation.

As Shannon walked away from the situation, it would be evident that she and the other ladies had drifted further apart. Tamra said that at times, she felt Shannon had "got caught in a lie" and could not even bear to hear the truth.

The rollercoaster ride in 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' serves as a test of friendship among these ladies. Shannon Beador's journey through this drama has prompted viewers to question trust and loyalty within the group, generating heightened interest in future episodes.

Why did Alexis Bellino's husband sue Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador?

In 2018, Jim Bellino, who is the ex-husband of Alexis Bellino, a former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' cast member, sued Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador for their comments on an episode of a podcast. After his split with his wife Alexis in June 2018, Tamra and Shannon spoke about Jim on the podcast where Tamra labeled him "shady" and thought he might end up in jail, and Shannon said that someone was hurt at the trampoline park owned by Jim.

Jim believed that the statements made were defamatory to his reputation and business. He sent cease and desist letters to Tamra and Shannon, but they refused to retract their comments. On July 27, 2018, he filed a lawsuit against them seeking over $1 million in damages for defamation. While Tamra and Shannon argued that they were just joking and didn’t mean any harm, Jim proceeded with the lawsuit, leading to a lengthy court battle.

Eventually, in early 2019 a judge dismissed the case filed against Shannon, and the court ordered Jim to pay her lawyer fees, and the lawsuit against Tamra continued for a while more.

Alexis Bellino from RHOC (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

Why is John Janssen suing Shannon Beador?

John Janssen is filing a lawsuit for the $75,000 she borrowed from him, which she initially stated to him was a gift. The lawsuit regarding their fallout following the end of their relationship arose after Shannon revealed on a podcast that the money in question was a loan, contradicting her earlier statements. This sparked debates among friends when they confronted her for clarification.

John claims that Shannon misled him about the actual amount, which has created tension between her and her castmates. Many expressed disbelief and frustration over the conflicting stories she has shared.