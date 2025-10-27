Fox’s ‘Memory of a Killer’ turns Patrick Dempsey into a hitman haunted by his mind—all you need to know

Inspired by the 2003 Belgian thriller 'De Zaak Alzheimer,' the Fox series's first promo hints at Patrick Dempsey's character leading a double life

Patrick Dempsey has transformed himself into a dangerous hitman for 'Memory Of A Killer.' Inspired by the 2003 Belgian thriller 'De Zaak Alzheimer', the Fox series recently released its first promo. Scheduled to be released in January 2026, the promo of the show teases fans with Dempsey's new look. Not only that, but the teaser also hints at Dempsey's character leading a double life, making our wait for the show harder than ever.

A screenshot from 'Memory of a Killer' (Image Source: YouTube | @rottentomatoestv)

Set to The Who's 'Behind Blue Eyes,' the first promo for 'Memory of a Killer' introduces Dempsey as Angelo Ledda, a hitman living a dangerous double life while secretly battling early-onset Alzheimer's. The teaser, which aired during Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays, comes from writers Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, as per Deadline.

'Memory of a Killer' also stars Michael Imperioli, who will play the character of Ledda's longtime friend, who operates a restaurant that secretly serves as a front for criminal dealings. The official synopsis of the show narrates, "Losing your memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo Ledda, the stakes couldn't be higher. His hitman job would be perilous enough, but there’s an added pressure. Angelo lives two totally separate lives, as a fearsome NYC hitman and a sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father," as per ScreenRant.

The logline further reads, "Having built and maintained a brick wall between his two worlds, Angelo has seamlessly juggled and compartmentalized for years. But now that’s all about to change. Because Alzheimer’s is a foe he can’t outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition." The supporting cast of 'Memory of a Killer' includes Richard Harmon as fellow hitman Joe, Odeya Rush as Ledda's daughter Maria, Daniel David Stewart as her husband, Peter Gadiot as police detective Dave, and Gina Torres as FBI Agent Linda Grant.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, with Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone serving as writers and executive producers alongside Cathy Schulman, Arthur Sarkissian, and Peter Bouckaert. Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn also praised the show as a gripping and emotionally charged thriller anchored by a strong lead character. Notably, 'Memory of a Killer' has drawn comparisons to the Jason Bourne franchise, as both feature protagonists living double lives and concealing their true identities from loved ones and their targets.