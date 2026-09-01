Has ‘Adults’ been renewed for Season 3? Everything we know about FX comedy's future

FX’s 'Adults' has left fans waiting for an update as Season 2 raises fresh questions about the comedy’s future.

This story contains spoilers for 'Adults' Season 2.

‘Adults’ Season 2 arrived on FX on August 27, and the comedy has already sparked interest in a third season. The eight-episode season now streams in full on Hulu. The series follows five 27-something friends who live together in their childhood home. Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele lead the cast.

Season 2 puts the friends through more awkward moments and personal struggles. They deal with work, family, relationships, and the pressure of growing up. Their friendship remains the one constant across the eight episodes.

The new season features several guest stars. Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Zosia Mamet, Raven-Symoné, Isaac Cole Powell, and Ben Marshall join the cast. Julia Fox returns as herself. FX has not renewed ‘Adults’ for Season 3 yet. Creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw have already discussed their plans for another season, though the network has not given the show a green light. The Season 2 finale gives them plenty of material for another chapter.

Owen Thiele as Anton in a still from 'Adults' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Disney Australia & New Zealand)

Anton and Paul Baker share another kiss after Paul Baker watches Anton confess his feelings during a live television appearance. The finale then reveals another surprise involving Billie and Samir. Issa hears two roommates hooking up. She assumes Anton and Paul Baker are together.

The episode reveals that Billie and Samir spent the night together instead. That twist could create major changes across the friend group. Kronengold said the creators’ focus was on Anton and Paul Baker during the finale. They then revealed a second storyline that could affect everyone.

Shaw said the creators had many stories they couldn't fit into the first eight episodes of Season 1, and that the same was true of Season 2. Billie and Samir now face their own set of problems. Anton and Paul Baker face a different situation. The creators are interested in exploring the immediate consequences of the Season 2 finale. That choice fits the show's style, as the characters make quick decisions and then deal with the consequences soon after. A third season could continue that pattern with both couples.

Malik Elassal as Samir and Lucy Freyer as Billie in a still from 'Adults' — (Image Source: YouTube | Disney Australia & New Zealand)





Shaw said the team wants to make more episodes if FX gives them the chance. She pointed to the value of spending more time with the characters across several seasons. For now, ‘Adults’ remains without a Season 3 renewal. The finale leaves several relationships unresolved for FX to explore if it orders another batch of episodes. The creators have ideas ready. The next decision rests with FX.