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‘A Quiet Place’ 3 gets exciting update as Abbott family gears up for another deadly adventure

The film will continue the story of the Abbott family, as they face new threats from the murderous aliens in a post-apocalyptic world
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 15 HOURS AGO
A still of the main characters from 'A Quiet Place II' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Pictures | A Quiet Place II)
A still of the main characters from 'A Quiet Place II' (Cover Image Source: Paramount Pictures | A Quiet Place II)

'A Quiet Place' 3 has begun its journey to the big screen. The upcoming film is the fourth installment in the horror franchise and will follow the events of 'A Quiet Place' 2, which was released in 2021. Initially announced in February 2022, the film will follow the next chapter in the Abbott family's survival saga after nearly six years. John Krasinski has written the screenplay and is set to direct the next installment. On Sunday, he announced on Instagram that production has kicked off in New York City. He captioned the post, "Here. We. Go! #Part III." The image featured a clapboard in front of the Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade in Chinatown. The film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and will hit theaters on July 30, 2027.

The franchise centers on a single family's struggle to survive an alien invasion by a species armed with hypersensitive hearing, forcing the survivors to avoid making any sound, as it can mean the difference between life and death. The cast of survivors is led by Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott and Cillian Murphy as Emmett, who will appear alongside Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott and Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott. Furthermore, Jack O'Connell, Jason Clarke, and Katy O'Brian joined the cast in March, but their roles have been kept under wraps for now. The survival drama is one of the most highly anticipated sequels of 2027, and fans can't wait to see the Abbott family's fight to stay alive in a world ruled by Death Angels.

John Krasinski seen as Lee in 2018's 'A Quiet Place' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Photo by Jonny Cournoyer)
John Krasinski seen as Lee in 2018's 'A Quiet Place' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Photo by Jonny Cournoyer)

Furthermore, Krasinski also wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, apart from starring as Evelyn’s husband, Lee. However, his character died at the end of the first film, 'A Quiet Place' (2018), while trying to save his kids, and only appeared in the second movie in flashback scenes. There's no word yet on whether he will be seen in Part 3 as well. The movie is produced by John Krasinski, along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form for Platinum Dunes and Allyson Seeger for Sunday Night. 

A still from the 2024 film 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | A Quiet Place: Day One)
A still from the 2024 film 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | A Quiet Place: Day One)

The horror franchise will return to the big screen three years after the last installment, 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' came out in 2024. Krasinski didn't direct the feature, which was helmed by Michael Sarnoski, but he co-wrote the screenplay with Sarnoski. It featured an entirely new storyline centered on characters played by Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff, among others. The franchise has been extremely popular, collectively grossing $900 million at the box office and wowing millions of fans worldwide with its unique premise and nail-biting thrills.

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