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'How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days' sequel in development with familiar face attached

The original film starred Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson as Ben and Andie, respectively
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Andie and Ben from 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)
A still of Andie and Ben from 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (Cover Image Source: Paramount)

Andie and Ben's love story in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' has gone down as one of the best romances in Hollywood history. This love story is now set for a new chapter. According to Variety, the 2003 romantic comedy is set to receive a sequel, which has already entered active development at Paramount. Kate Hudson, who brought Andie to life in the original, is attached to the project as a producer. Stacey Sher, known for projects like 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Gattaca,' 'Erin Brockovich,' 'Vanilla Sky,  and 'Django Unchained, ' joins Hudson as a producer through her Shiny Penny banner. 

A still of Andie and Ben from 'How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days'
A still of Andie and Ben from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (Image Source: Paramount  | Everett Collection)

The publication's sources suggest that the project is still in its early stages, with several major creative roles yet to be appointed. The plot is also not fully fleshed out yet, with the project still seeking a screenwriter. The team reportedly does want Matthew McConaughey on board, as he played Ben in the original. This suggests that Andie and Ben will play pivotal parts in the sequel, if everything goes according to plan. Further casting will depend on the script that is eventually finalized. For those unaware, the original movie features Andie, who is trying to write an article titled 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,' and Ben, who is leading a prestigious diamond ad campaign, who start to date each other. Andie wants to drive Ben away to get material for her article, while Ben wants to make Andie fall in love with him to prove to his boss that he can pitch to women. As the duo spends time together, their fake arrangement starts to turn real.

Tensions come to a head at Ben's Company Ball dinner, where they become aware of each other's schemes. They break up but eventually reconcile after Andie confesses her feelings in her new article, in which she details how she "lost the only guy I've ever fallen for." Ben chases her as she tries to escape town, and they finally get their happily ever after in a dramatic heart-to-heart on a bridge. The couple has garnered hordes of fans with their authentic chemistry over the years. The last time the duo appeared together was in the 2008 romantic action-comedy movie 'Fool's Gold.' If the sequel can get the duo on board, it should set the project up for success. 

A still of Andie and Ben from 'How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days'
A still of Andie and Ben from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (Image Source: Paramount | Everett Collection)

This is the latest Hollywood masterpiece from the early 2000s to receive the sequel treatment. In recent years, nostalgia has fueled a wave of sequels and reboots. The best example is 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' which earned more than 600 million dollars at the box office. Other 'Y2K' sequels scheduled to hit theatres soon include 'Practical Magic 2' and 'Focker-In-Law.' The 'Clueless' and '13 Going on 30' sequels are heading to streaming services.

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