Rylee Arnold reveals her dream partner for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 and he’s a total heartthrob: ‘I would love...’

"I would honestly be OK with anyone that just wants to be there and wants to just learn," Rylee Arnold said.

Rylee Arnold still has no clue who will be her partner for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, but she has a name in her mind. During her latest interview with US Weekly to promote her partnership with Swoon, Arnold candidly spoke about the upcoming season of the fan-favorite dance competition and stated that she would love to have Australian conservationist and zookeeper Robert Irwin as her celebrity partner for the new season. When asked about her potential partner for 'DWTS' Season 34, the 20-year-old Latin and ballroom dancer gushed over Robert, saying, "I would love to have him as a partner. I think that would be so fun.”

Arnold admitted that she has "no idea what's going to happen" with the partnerships but said she would be happy to team up with anyone passionate about dancing. Arnold further elaborated, "I would honestly be OK with anyone that just wants to be there and wants to just learn and is excited about the whole process." Along with Robert, three more celebrities have been announced for 'DWTS' Season 34, and they are as follows: TikTok sensation Alix Earle, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Robert was the first contestant confirmed for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 earlier this year in April. Arnold said she was "glad" to learn that Robert will be competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of the ABC dance competition. Elsewhere in the interview, Arnold also recalled watching Robert on the show when he came to support his elder sister, Bindi Irwin, who won Season 21 with her partner, Derek Hough.

Arnold reflected, "I remember when I was younger, I saw him at a taping when Bindi was on the show, and I was like, ‘He would be awesome on the show when he’s older.' I think it’s so awesome. I think he’s going to do so great.” Arnold is impressed not only with Robert but also with his fellow competitors. While sharing her thoughts on the other cast members, Arnold quipped, "They have been so far so great. Alix Earle, come on. I’m such a fan of hers, and I have watched her content, so I’m so excited to see her as a dancer. I feel like she’s going to be really good.”

Shortly afterward, Arnold also expressed her excitement to see the 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Affleck and Leavitt represent her home state of Utah, which is well-known for its contribution to the ballroom dancing scene. At that point in time, Arnold exclaimed, "I'm very excited to see the two of them together and to see them compete against each other. I wonder what it’s going to be like." Fans will need to wait a little longer to learn more details about the full cast of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, scheduled to premiere on September 16, 2025.