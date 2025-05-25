Richard Goodall won ‘AGT’ trophy and $1M — but here's why he still clocks in every day at his janitor job

Richard Goodall, the winner of the esteemed 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, introduced himself as a janitor who worked at a Chony Rose Middle School in Terre Haute in a video package ahead of his audition. However, what took the judges by surprise was Goodall's performance, which earned him a Golden Buzzer. Goodall's journey has been marked with many powerful performances since then, getting him closer each time to the crown. Even after winning the show and a $1 million cash prize, Goodall yet again didn't fail to surprise his fans. Unlike most contestants who chase various pursuits and choose to remain in the spotlight, Goodall had no plans.

Without seeking instant gratification, the 55-year-old went straight back to his earlier role as a janitor, sweeping floors in the school. "I’m doing singing things, but I’m still at school. I’m still a janitor,” Goodall said in an interview with TODAY. He added, “Not much has changed. I mean, I have a manager now, and at some point I’ll probably have to take a leave of absence for a while and then assess and see if I would stay or start singing, but for the most part, other than singing out, I’m still the same person, same guy, not changed." Goodall, who has worked as a janitor for 23 years, also told the outlet that everyone sees him as just another person working in the halls. "I’m not saying that I don’t want to say fame, but the fame is wearing off, because they see me Monday through Friday," he explained, before adding, "Everybody says hi and asks me how I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. They just see me all the time, so it’s kind of, you know, it’s just Richard."

This wasn't Goodall's first attempt at 'AGT'; he also tried out for the show earlier in 2009, but he didn’t make it through during the auditions. However, thanks to his wife, whose constant nudging once again landed Goodall on the stage, it finally paid off! Goodall also admitted that he wasn't one to easily give up. “Not to coin the phrase from the show, but I didn’t stop believing. I kept on singing. I kept on pushing," he said in the interview.

As the premiere of 'AGT' season 20 is at hand, Goodall has only one advice. "At this point, I think Season 20 is the perfect time for somebody who’s just a regular working person,” he told the outlet. “Try out, give it a shot, because everyone has dreams. Everybody has something inside of them that they want to get out. And, you know, Season 20! I mean, it’s the 20th season of ‘AGT.’ There’s no more perfect time to try it out than now.” Further fueling inspiration to many, he added, "Once you look at me, what you see is what you get. I’m just a regular guy. I’m still a regular guy."

Even though he continues to work in his previous job, Goodall always makes time for music gigs. As reported by NBC, the season 19 winner also performed the national anthem at various sports events. He also opened for Judge Howie Mandel in December last year and has performed in The Palace Theatre in January 2025, followed by a concert tour in April. In an interview with Yahoo, Goodall shared he’s also been booking more corporate and private shows; however, he clarified, "There’s a lot of stuff that the ink isn’t even dry on yet." Goodall also shared his excitement about more "new opportunities" that this year will bring. He added, "It’s very exciting because right now, the sky’s the limit."