Will Peter and Rose end up together in ‘The Night Agent’ 4? Here’s what Luciane Buchanan’s return means

Luciane Buchanan is coming back to ‘The Night Agent’, but will Peter and Rose get the ending fans have hoped for before the series says goodbye?

For fans of Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’, one question has lingered ever since the series announced its endgame: what happened to Rose Larkin? Now, it appears viewers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. According to Deadline, Luciane Buchanan is set to return as Rose in the fourth and final season of the hit action thriller. The actress, who played Rose opposite Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) during the show’s first two seasons, is officially heading back for the series’ farewell chapter. The news arrives just weeks after Netflix revealed that Season 4 would serve as the last installment of the popular drama. Exactly how much screen time Buchanan will have remains a mystery. Details of Rose’s involvement are being kept tightly under wraps, and neither Netflix nor the show’s producers have revealed how the character will fit into the final season’s storyline.

Still, her return alone is likely enough to excite longtime viewers who have been rooting for Peter and Rose since the beginning. That is why Buchanan’s absence from Season 3 came as a surprise. At the time, showrunner Shawn Ryan explained that creative considerations led to the choice. But he never completely shut the door on Rose making another appearance. “I love Luciane, and I’d love to see Rose on the show again at some point,” Ryan said in a Deadline interview in February. Now, it appears the production team ultimately found a way to make it happen. Because Buchanan was not retained for Season 3, her original contract option was not extended. That meant any future appearance would require a new agreement. According to Deadline, those negotiations have now been completed, clearing the way for her return in Season 4.

A still of Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland from 'The Night Agent' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Dan Power)

Production on the final season is already underway in Los Angeles. One detail that remains unclear is when Rose became part of the plan. Netflix reportedly decided in early May to conclude ‘The Night Agent’ with Season 4, but filming had already begun by that point. As a result, it is unknown whether writers had already mapped out Rose’s return before the series received its final-season designation or whether the decision came afterward. Interestingly, Rose was not mentioned during the casting process for new Season 4 characters. Regardless of how the storyline develops, many viewers are hoping the final season gives Peter and Rose a satisfying conclusion. The pair have endured more than their fair share of obstacles. Their relationship has repeatedly been interrupted by dangerous missions, government secrets, and Peter’s commitment to his work.

A still of Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland from 'The Night Agent' (Image Source: Netflix | The Night Agent)

Yet despite those complications, fans have continued to view them as the show’s ultimate couple. Even Basso appears to be in that camp. “He still loves Rose,” Basso said of Peter’s decision to give up on romance after ending things with Rose to protect her during the same Deadline interview in February. He explained, “I think he wants a relationship, but at this point in his life and how important he sees this job and rooting out corruption and doing the right thing, I think that ultimately is more important to him than having a relationship. But I think if anyone, he would probably try to find Rose again and track her down and see what happens with that.” For now, Netflix has not announced an official premiere date for Season 4.