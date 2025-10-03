ABC's explosive '9-1-1' Season 9 trailer thrusts Angela Bassett to space in deadly mission

Angela Bassett and the 118 crew return to tackle more dangers in Season 9 of ABC's hit show

It's not often a character gets eaten by a whale. But as it stands, that's what's in store for Mark Consuelos' Tripp Hauser in ABC's '9-1-1' Season 9. The network has dropped a new trailer ahead of its highly anticipated release on October 9. The Angela Bassett-starrer also sees the titular character head to space on a high-stakes mission, and the 118 weaving through what appears to be a geomagnetic storm.

Season 9 promises to be quite the ride, and the latest clip provides every reason to return to the show after Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) death. The latest trailer's biggest giveaway is perhaps a space-bound Athena (Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) grappling with a new threat. The trailer spans well over a minute and also provides fleeting looks at Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie Han, Kenneth Choi as Chimney Han, and Corine Massiah's May Grant.

The focus will be on Athena as he reels from Bobby's tragic death in the finale of '9-1-1' Season 8. His sacrifice to save Chimney and the team in the finale triggered quite the backlash from fans, but the show is now moving forward with Bassett's character taking center stage. Earlier, the 'Black Panther' star shared her two cents on Bobby's unexpected death. "I have to keep his memory alive in some way," she told Today. "I’m making no promises. I’m wondering just like you, just like the fans."

The trailer putting Athena in dangerous territory was something the actress had previously hinted the showrunners would do. "Of course, they’ve got to put me in some sort of life-threatening, dangerous situation." The trailer sees Athena and the crew in trouble after they lose contact with Earth. The cliffhanger moment comes when Hen tries to pull Athena back as she almost floats out in space.

In related news, the 118 will also be renamed as 'Captain Robert W. Nash Memorial Station 118' to honor Krause's character. “It just felt fitting and right,” showrunner Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly. "There’s a balance you have to strike. You don’t want to come in and feel like everything is just going to be sad from here on out, but Bobby’s memory should be blessed. And this is a thing that fire departments do in real life. They will name a fire station after a fallen hero. I think the idea that this will always be ‘Bobby’s house’ is kind of beautiful, and not depressing."

'9-1-1' Season 9's official logline reads, In honor of Bobby Nash's sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid."

The new season premieres on October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.