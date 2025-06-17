Ezra Sosa dances with ‘American Idol’ alum — and fans are sure ‘DWTS’ season 34 just found its dream team

"As far as fantasy casting the first all-male partnership goes, that’s a very good realistic one," said a 'DWTS' fan.

With just a few months left until the 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 premiere, speculation about the cast is gaining momentum. While the show remains tight-lipped about which celebrity will join next, fans are already manifesting their dream pairings. Surprisingly, one name recently generating buzz is none other than 'American Idol' alum David Archuleta. Archuleta gained success after being a runner-up on season 7 of 'Idol.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa)

The speculation gained steam after pro dancer Ezra Sosa posted a video of himself and Archuleta dancing a fun salsa routine on Instagram. It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments. One viewer gushed on the Instagram post, "Omg I want this partnership on DWTS!!!!!" Echoing the sentiment, another viewer said, "Dream pairing on DWTS!" Another commenter added, "Omgggg I love this! So fun!" Impressed by Archuleta's dance, one Instagram user wrote, "David has to be on Dancing with the Stars now!!! I love this!! 10/10!!!"

This isn’t the first time Archuleta’s name has come up in casting speculation. Fans have long wanted him to participate in the show. On the Reddit thread titled 'David archuleta and ezra would be such a great partnership,' a 'DWTS' viewer wrote, "I know David was a name that circulated last season or for S32 and was rumoured to have dropped out last minute, but I still have hope he could still do the show this season (or next season, at the very latest)." Noting the chemistry of Archuleta and Soza, another viewer said, "As far as fantasy casting the first all-male partnership goes, that’s a very good realistic one."

Only a few know Archuleta and Sosa's friendship goes way back. Sosa even appeared in the music video for David’s 2018 Christmas album, 'Winter in the Air,' stepping in as a dancer alongside Cassidy Forsyth. “We decided to have dancers because there’s a grace in wintertime, a sacred stillness,” Archuleta said in a candid interview with Variety. “Being outdoors in nature to experience that was the obvious way to show that, but I thought having a couple’s dance to interpret that differently would be beautiful.”

Archuleta has showcased his dancing skills in songs like ‘Movin.' He once told the outlet Pop Culturalist, "I've not always been a dancer. I wanted to go out of my comfort zone. I like to dance; it doesn’t mean I’m good at it. I’m stiff. I have stiff shoulders, back, and hips. I was like, '2021 is about going outside of my comfort zone. 2020 was about that as well. I want to do more because it was fun. I have a fun time dancing, even though I’m not great at it."