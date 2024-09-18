Will Darian Holt get eliminated? 'The Circle' Season 7 player on thin ice after losing 'bros' in dirty game

Darian Holt may have made an error while choosing Kevin Fernandez as the influencer instead of 'The Circle' Season 7 star Jadejha Edwards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Darian Holt had to select a second influencer in 'The Circle' Season 7, Episode 8, and his identity as the disruptor would remain a secret. With Darian's destiny in the game left up in the air, the episode left viewers wondering: Will the disruptor power disrupt his whole game? In Episode 8, the rating list was presented in a novel way, and the disruptor was also bestowed with extraordinary power. Later on, in the same episode, two influencers pushed one another to choose the game's next blocker.

Darian had to decide between Kevin Fernandez and Jadejha Edwards. He desired to select an ally who would support him and prevent him from blocking. He made the choice to go along with his bro, Kevin, as the other influencer. As the show came to a close, Kevin and Gianna—the catfish characters played by JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta—were bickering over who would be blocked in the upcoming episode while seated in their influencer's chair.

Darian Holt made Kevin Fernandez an influencer in 'The Circle' Season 7, Episode 8 (@netflix)

'The Circle' Season 7 star Darian Holt's advantage as disruptor could blow in his face

'The Circle' Season 7, Episode 8, was packed with fresh turns and twists that forced the players to make some nerve-wrecking choices. The narrator of the show began by revealing the episode's rating list.

The player at the top of the list, out of eight, will be the influencer. The rating list for this episode was not the same as the ones viewers had seen in previous episodes of 'The Circle', in which the top two players on the list were transformed into the two influencers.

By giving the player who turned into the disruptor the responsibility of selecting the second influencer, the game gained an advantage this time. Darian, who was selected as the disruptor at the conclusion of Episode 7, was granted the authority to select the second influencer at the beginning of the episode.

The rating list was given to the players the next instant following that. At the top of the list, Gianna was the #1 influencer by default.

The disruptor, Darian, took the eighth spot and was the final person to stand. With the power in hand, Darian needed to just make sure who was on his team and who wasn't. Even though being the disruptor doesn't guarantee Darian any immunity, if he chose right (he chose Kevin), he could still continue playing the game.

Darian Holt's fate on 'The Circle' Season 7 lies in the hands of the new influencer (@netflix)

'The Circle' Season 7 star Madelyn Rusinyak successfully turned Kevin Fernandez against Darian Holt

After receiving their evaluations, the participants began plotting their plan. The circle was opened for group talk. Madelyn Rusinyak and Darian had a disagreement, which caused the group conversation to become chaotic. Jadejha defended Darian in the discussion, while Rachel (Catfish Player Deb Levy) called him "fake”.

Given that Darian may be an ally, Gianna was not pleased with Rachel's action. In a private conversation that Darian and Kevin had late in the show, Kevin claimed to be on Darian's side but had a bias in favor of Madelyn. In Episode 7, Madelyn chose to create controversy by holding a "Circle Bros" member accountable for Andy's (catfish player Heather Richardson) removal. The 'The Circle' star alluded to Darian's supposed betrayal, even though she withheld his name.

The news caused the players to feel conflicted. Afterwards, Madelyn joined forces with Kevin to go after Darian and sever his relationship with Jadejha. She lied, "Andy told me that Darian planned on ranking you towards the bottom to save his Circle wife and her alliances."

Kevin Fernandez wants Darian Holt out of 'The Circle' Season 7 (@netflix)

Darian Holt trusted now-dismantled 'bro code' over his 'The Circle' wifey Jadejha Edwards

The star of 'The Circle', Jadejha, gathered Garret Caillouet, Darian, and Gianna as allies to talk about Madelyn's plan. They all agreed that Madelyn's intention was to stir things up by lying. Madelyn, according to Darian, withheld information because "she had nothing”. Jadejha pledged her allegiance to them and assured them of her protection.

In the meantime, Tierra (catfish player Antonio Desai), the recent addition to 'The Circle', bonded with Rachel and Madelyn and consented to backdoor Darian. They made the decision to strengthen the girls's alliance and put Darian's strategy in danger together.

Darian and Jadejha, who joyfully refer to themselves as the "king and queen," have had a strong emotional bond since the beginning of 'The Circle'. Being authentic while playing has further deepened their bond and generated sincere emotions between them.

Jadejha and Darian start talking more about their lives outside the game as the episodes go on, and they find they have a lot in common. Fans are hoping that because things are obviously heating up between these two, their bond will only become stronger and culminate in a momentous event in the finale.

All of this might, however, be for nought if Kevin is able to manipulate Gianna into blocking Darian and send him home as a result of Madelyn's influence. Everyone who follows Darian knows that by putting Kevin above his closest ally, Jadejha, as the influencer, he may have dug his own grave.

Jadejha Edwards continues to have Darian Holt's back in 'The Circle' Season 7 (@netflix)

Episodes 1-8 of 'The Circle' Season 7 are streaming on Netflix