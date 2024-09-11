Who are Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta? 'The Circle' twins appeared on Fox News due to their famous video

'The Circle' Season 7 twins Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta are construction workers who hail from Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK: Twin brothers Nicky Scarlotta and Jojo Scarlotta are ready to spice things up in 'The Circle' Season 7. Hailing from Staten Island, the 25-year-old construction workers are eager to join forces in hopes of clinching the title and the $100,000 cash prize on the Netflix game show.

Jojo's videos, each with his distinctly New York Italian-American takes, have earned him nearly a half-million followers on both TikTok and Instagram. His latest TikTok videos have gone viral sharing concerns surrounding inflation for everything from haircuts to regular bill payments with plenty of humor.

During his recent interview with Fox News Digital, Jojo shared his stance on inflation and said, "What I did notice under the Biden administration was that gas, the price of housing, almost everything that you could name under the sun has gone up — the car insurance, you know what I mean?"

"And it's very, very hard because I don't know what they expect, you know, the working class, the middle class to do. You know [the] people who have just one income. How do they expect people to survive?" Jojo added.

'The Circle' Season 7 twins Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta share a close bond with their parents

'The Circle' Season 7 contestants Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta have a very strong bond with their parents. In the same interview, Nicky mentioned that family is everything to his brother Jojo who has been the inspiration behind many of his TikTok videos. Both Nicky and their father, Joe Sr, often make appearances in Jojo's videos.

"My father, my mother, they've been working my entire life, too. My father can work two or three jobs my entire life. He instilled that in us at a very early age. So we all know what it is to work very hard for a dollar," Jojo told the media outlet.

He went on to say, "And to be honest, just a lot of conversations at the dinner table of my mom and my father talking about prices, my father and his brother, my Uncle Tony, talking about prices, how pastrami went from $12.99 to $13.99 a pound, how sliced honey turkey went from $8.99 to $10.99."

'The Circle' Season 7 stars Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta will be catfishing as Jojo's girlfriend Gianna

In the highly anticipated seventh season of Netflix's 'The Circle,' fans will have the opportunity to watch the Staten Island twins, Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta, as they take on the persona of Jojo's girlfriend, Gianna Blackwell.

Much like the twins themselves, Gianna is quite a social media enthusiast. She frequently updates her followers with captivating snapshots from her adventures around the globe, showcasing stunning locations and memorable moments.

Gianna's Instagram feed is also sprinkled with adorable pictures featuring her and Jojo, capturing their relationship in delightful ways. As of now, Gianna boasts an impressive following of over 8,000 fans on Instagram, reflecting her popularity and the engaging content she shares with her audience.

When did Jojo Scarlotta and Gianna Blackwell begin dating?

Jojo and Gianna have been in a committed relationship since the summer of 2022. The lovebirds celebrated their second anniversary in August wherein Jojo shared a beautiful post on his Instagram page to mark the special occasion.

"Had ourselves a week for our 2nd year anniversary. Got to see Zach Bryan live, and then watch Judge, Soto, and Stanton all go Yard! Super grateful for it all, especially my rock [Gianna Blackwell]," Jojo wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from their anniversary celebration.

'The Circle' Season 7 premieres on September 11, only on Netflix.