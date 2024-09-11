Who is Kevin Fernandez? 'The Circle' Season 7 youngster set to beat social media influencers in their own game

Kevin Fernandez aka KFern wants to utilize his identity to trick other 'The Circle' Season 7 cast members

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: With 'The Circle' Season 7 almost upon us, Netflix has revealed a number of competitors fighting for the grand prize. One of them is Kevin Fernandez, who will challenge the big names with his own game despite being a newbie as a social media influencer.

In this reality show, contestants spend a few weeks isolated in an apartment, where they play games in an attempt to stay alive. The unique aspect of the game is that participants can choose to play as catfish or as themselves and speak with each other via an app.

Are you prepared to embark on a journey with a brand-new set of influencers? Kevin will be competing against his fellow contestants in Season 7 of Netflix's popular reality show.

What does 'The Circle' Season 7 star Kevin Fernandez do?

Kevin is a young professional in the corporate sector who is driven to gain more experience and knowledge in the field. He was a student-athlete and business major at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the past.

In his new position as District Sales Manager with RNDC Gallo Division, Kevin is eager to learn more about the marketing and sales industry. He is eager to make an impression in the corporate world and is passionate about innovation.

In 2022, Kevin earned a degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo logo. After that, he began working at Senior Helpers, where he remained for nearly six years.

Kevin began working as a sales representative for Gallo Sales Company in 2022. Later, he was employed as a brand ambassador and content creator by CELIUS Holdings, Inc.

At Republic National Distributing Company, he was recently elevated to District Sales Manager.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Kevin Fernandez is a pro athlete

Additionally, Kevin goes by several aliases, including "Kfern," "Kevbone," "Kevdog," etc. He competed in track and field for Cal Poly SLO in Division 1.

Kevin eventually created a YouTube channel four years ago to document his daily life as a Division 1 track and field athlete.

In 2011, Kevin finished 12th in the Adams-Klein Combined Events decathlon and set many personal bests. He achieved a new personal high of 5,366 points.

Despite the cancellation of the spring sports calendar in 2020 due to COVID-19, Kevin was still eligible to play NCAA tournaments for one additional season in the following year.

Apart from the decathlon, Kevin achieved a personal best of 45-9 and 3/fourth place in the triple jump at the Fresno State Invitational in 2021. At the Wildflower Invitational, he also established a new personal best in the 100, finishing in eighth place with a time of 11.90.

As a freshman in 2019, Kevin excelled in the long jump and made it to the Big West Championships. At the 37th annual Cal Poly #ShareSLO Invitational, held on March 23, he won with his LJ best performance of 22 feet, 11 inches (a PR equal to 6.98m, or a little under 23 feet).

Kevin competed in the Conference Finals, clearing 21' 10.25" to position 15th at UCSB on May 10; however, he had to withdraw from the competition due to an injury. In his first year of college, he cleared six feet 2.25 inches in the high jump on March 9 and thirteen feet 9.25 inches in the pole vault on April 27 and March 23.

Kevin, while representing Cathedral Catholic High School, finished third in the triple jump at the 2018 San Diego Section Finals, setting a personal record of 45 feet, 1.5 inches. Additionally, he won the dual meet against Scripps Ranch by reaching 43' 10".

Kevin, as a senior with the Dons, placed second in the section preliminary meet with the best long jump score of 22' 9". To end the 2018 season, he cleared 22 feet in seven of the last eight events, including a 22' 7.25" effort that placed him second at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Kevin finished second in the Western League Championships with a long leap of 22' 7" and advanced to the overall CIF State Championship, where he placed 18th with a long jump of 22 feet. He also participated in the Scripps Ranch head-to-head event, where he won with a career-best pole vault performance of 14' 3" and a conference title-winning 6' 5" high jump performance.

In 2018, Kevin received the MVP award from CCHS and set school records in the pole vault, triple jump, and high jump. Additionally, he participated in Teen Volunteers in Action and received San Diego Union-Tribune Scholar-Athlete awards each term.

Rookie influencer Kevin Fernandez looking to topple 'The Circle' Season 7 rivals

Burrito lover Kevin, often known as Kfern, believes he lights up gatherings. The San Diego native sees himself as a colorful figure who is going to blow people away in 'The Circle'.

He intends to deceive the other cast members into believing he isn't serious about the game by using his persona. The salesperson for wine and spirits might take home the cash award.

As of this writing, Kevin has 737 YouTube subscribers and around 2,162 Instagram followers, which indicates that he is still relatively new to the influencer scene. Don't let his gregarious demeanor deceive you, though; this 23-year-old alcohol sales representative is entering 'The Circle' as himself to use his keen intuition to outperform the opposition.

Netflix will begin streaming 'The Circle's seventh season on Wednesday, September 11.