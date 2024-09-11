‘The Circle’ Season 7: Who is Heather Richardson? Meet the VIP manager catfishing as her ‘ex’ behind the mask

Heather Richardson is a catfish on the popular Netflix gaming show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Heather Richardson is a 26-year-old rock and metal VIP tour manager and one of the exceptional stars of 'The Circle' Season 7. Heather has managed several high-profile music tours, so she is no stranger to the limelight. Heather is competing with one big twist: she's catfishing as "Andy," a bass player she once dated who ended up in the friend zone.

Heather will not be playing as herself in the game but instead as Andy. Heather will also use her prior knowledge of the music industry and experiences of past relationships to get through the competition. She is certain that being Andy gives her a completely different edge when trying to outsmart her fellow players so she can win the $100,000 and avoid elimination.

Heather is also fairly active on social media, with 89K+ followers on TikTok and another 14K on Instagram. She posts behind-the-scenes style content, anything from a workout at the gym to life on the road touring. Heather's excited for the opportunity to be on 'The Circle', having spoken about how excited she is for the challenge-teasing her fans with just how far she may make it in the competition.

In 'The Circle', contestants form alliances and build trust among one another, all while trying not to get eliminated. As Heather takes on an identity belonging to Andy in the show, audiences seem quite thrilled to see just how well she will pull this catfish move off. With her background in the entertainment industry, coupled with her quick thinking, Heather's journey to 'The Circle' is going to be interesting.

Heather Richardson aims to use the ‘friend zone’ strategy to win ‘The Circle’ Season 7

Heather Richardson is a 26-year-old VIP tour manager for rock and metal artists, and she's entering 'The Circle' Season 7 with a very different approach: Heather is catfishing as her "friend zone," Andy, a bass player she once dated who ended up being just a friend. Stepping into Andy's shoes, Heather believes she can use the friendly, approachable persona to win.

In 'The Circle', the contestants interact with each other only through a social media platform, which gives them the facility to ally, manipulate, and even "catfish" someone. Heather's entire strategy is rooted in the idea that people aren't as threatened by someone who seems stuck in the friend zone; thus, she's more trustworthy. Playing as Andy, she doesn't want to come across as a competitor but pulls strings behind the scenes.

This time in the music industry managing high-profile tours, handling rock stars, and just basically dealing with endless pressure and complicated social situations could easily equate to making connections within this game without raising too much suspicion.

Heather planned that the "friend zone" character would make her gain the other players's trust while at the same time staying under the radar. Heather will also have to use all her wits and strategy to make it to the end without elimination since there is a prize involved of $100,000. It remains to be seen if catfishing as Andy will work, but Heather's bold move drew the attention of many fans.

'The Circle’ Season 7 star Heather Richardson juggles career as a bartender

Heather Richardson, although working as a VIP tour manager for rock and metal artists, also began her career working as a bartender. While managing the tours of high-profile names is her current career, Heather still tries to fit in bartending shifts when she can, trying to keep up with both in her life.

She has shared her bartending experience publicly on her Instagram account, giving her followers an insider into her life. She posted about shifts and the satisfactory feelings she gets from working in fast-paced arena, namely bartending.

Being a bartender was a stepping stone in Heather's career, but it didn't stop her from enjoying going back to her roots. Bartending is rewarding for her and keeps her somewhat grounded despite her involvement in the entertainment industry.