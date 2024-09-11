Who is Madelyn Rusinyak? Former 'Temptation Island' star ready to shake things up at 'The Circle' Season 7 house

Madelyn Rusinyak is a yoga instructor and model for Only Fans

FRANKLIN, GEORGIA: With a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs, new cast members will compete in 'The Circle' Season 7, which will premiere on September 11 on social media. A model and education staffer from Franklin, Georgia, named Madelyn Rusinyak, 26, is one of the contestants.

In just four months following the gripping conclusion of Season 6, Netflix's popular reality competition series, 'The Circle' makes a comeback to television with a seventh season. The game's basic idea is still there, but Season 7 promises a ton of shocking revelations that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Prepare yourself for a new group of competitors who will compete for a substantial monetary reward and the title of top influencer. Are you eager to see who will be fighting hardest this season to win?

To meet Madelyn, continue scrolling!

'The Circle' Season 7 star Madelyn Rusinyak (Instagram/@mmjuicyy)

What does 'The Circle' Season 7 star Madelyn Rusinyak do for work?

The Georgia native earned a BA in English Language and Literature from the University of West Georgia. Madelyn spent a few years serving customers at a restaurant before realizing that yoga was her true calling.

She has been the manager and yoga instructor at a nearby studio in Georgia for more than a year. The 200-hour teaching credential that the star of 'The Circle' earned enables her to instruct students in a variety of yoga styles.

In addition to being a beginner yoga practitioner, Madelyn cares deeply about the environment. She even decided to give up meat seven years ago.

Madelyn is a driven, aspirational person with excellent social skills. She has a can-do attitude, is willing to take on any task, and functions well in a team. She takes pleasure in developing close personal ties with her clientele.

For ProCare Therapy, Madelyn works as an account executive at the moment. She worked as an accounting professional at LRgistics, LLC before that.

Madelyn worked as the yoga teacher and manager at MM Yoga for just over a year, teaching a variety of clients in some yoga courses each week. However, she started working as a food server at Nama Asian Fusion again in 2019.

Madelyn Rusinyak plans to use her multiple personas to win 'The Circle' Season 7

Madelyn works as an instructor by day and is a model for OnlyFans. Consequently, the 26-year-old native of Georgia is aware of when to adopt a new identity.

She will be portraying herself in 'The Circle', though, so it will be intriguing to watch how she plays. When Madelyn isn't practicing yoga or hanging out with her pals, she's active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures of herself with her puppy, Allison.

This energetic model from Georgia is active on social media, and her vacation, friend, and personal photo albums on Instagram showcase her lighthearted disposition.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Madelyn Rusinyak joined 'Temptation Island' upon mother's request

'Temptation Island' single Madelyn ‘Juicy’ Rusinyak entered season 4 of the dating reality show open and prepared to connect. She did not appear on the show to cause problems, despite being one of the singles, who are frequently portrayed as troublemakers or wreckers.

Her moniker, nevertheless, suggested differently.

Madelyn wasn't on 'Temptation Island' to cause problems, even though she was one of the cast members without a partner. She witnessed the troubling nature of several of the males in the Season 4 premiere.

The show "Temptation Island" is well-known for its occasionally embarrassing one-liners, particularly when single people introduce themselves to couples. Madelyn revealed that her nickname is "Juicy" when she gave her introduction in the season opener.

She acknowledged that it's a moniker she's had for a long time—much before she was a reality TV competitor—but she didn't elaborate.

She also disclosed that she partially made up her opening statement, which states that the guys will discover why she goes by Juicy, after watching earlier seasons. Madelyn claims that after bringing the concept to the producers, they assisted her in crafting the language for the show.

At her parents' recommendation, Madelyn visited the 'Temptation Island' screen! The yoga instructor decided to go for it rather than stay in her little Georgian community since her mother believed she would be a fantastic addition to the show.

In contrast to many of us in early dating circles who want to keep things low-key and steer clear of the ubiquitous double text, Madelyn prioritized being authentic and pursuing connections (and having fun) at her own pace.

As per her Instagram, it seems like Madelyn is dating John Cable.

Netflix will begin streaming 'The Circle's seventh season on Wednesday, September 11.