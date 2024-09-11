Who is Garret Caillouet? 'The Circle' Season 7 contestant ditches conservative roots after coming out as gay

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Garret Caillouet is a motivational instructor who currently works as a Founding Digital Trainer at Barry's

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer, circus artist, model, and actor from Los Angeles. The motivational instructor currently works as a Founding Digital Trainer at Barry's. He pursued a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of West Florida.

According to his LinkedIn, Garret kicked off his career as a Flying Trapeze Instructor in 2015 before entering the entertainment industry as a choreographed dancer in 2017. The Netflix show star has also worked as Aerial Acrobatics Instructor and Virtual Reality Instructor. Coming from a loving but conservative Christian family, Garret spent his early years figuring out his true identity and eventually came out as gay. However, he decided to keep his sexuality a secret from his parents for years. After coming out, he hitched his conservative house and family and started a new chapter in his life. He has thrived ever since and has documented his journey on his social media.

'The Circle' Season 7 player Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer (Instagram/@garratchet)

'The Circle' Season 7 player Garret Caillouet has multiple acting credits

While Garret Caillouet might be making his Netflix debut with 'The Circle' Season 7, he already is an actor with a series of titles under his name. Garret has starred in movies like, 'Fantastic Four', 'Server', and 'The Kamasutra Garden' Buzzkill New Jersey.

Garret has also made cameos in TV shows including, 'NCIS: New Orleans', 'Six Degrees of Murder' and ABC's 'Resurrection'. In addition, Garret has also choreographed at multiple special events and has been a high energy producer for upscale events around New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

'The Circle' Season 7 player Garret Caillouet has starred in multiple movies and TV shows (Instagram/@garratchet)

Will Garret Caillouet win 'The Circle' Season 7?

Garret Caillouet will enter 'The Circle' Season 7 as his true self, having spent years hiding his sexuality. Garret will not catfish other players as he enters the game to win the big prize of $100,000. Besides hoping to win, he wants to make lasting genuine connections with the other players.

As a talented actor, Garret might end up as a perfect candidate for catfishing. However, his eye for detail and strategic planning could position him as a potential winner, though he'll need to contend with other highly strategic players.

Garret Caillouet is ready to win 'The Circle' Season 7 (Instagram/@garratchet)

'The Circle' Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, September 11 on Netflix.