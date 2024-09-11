Who is Antonio Desai? Meet ‘The Circle’ Season 7 star who previously took on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge'

'The Circle' Season 7 star Antonio Desai who starred in 'Squid Game: The Challenge' is a musician from Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: 'The Circle' Season 7 is just around the corner! The upcoming season of the Netflix reality competition will feature several fresh faces, all competing for a whopping cash prize of $100k. In the show, the contestants will communicate with each other through an app and all the players have a choice to either introduce themselves as they are or to hide their identity and betray their rivals.

One of the contestants set to appear in Netflix's game show is Antonio Desai. Antonio is a 31-year-old musician who hails from Nashville and he is no stranger to the world of social media or reality TV. In 2023, Antonio took part in another Netflix game show called 'Squid Game: The Challenge', a spin-off show of South Korea's hit show 'Squid Game.' Netflix managed to cast a total of 456 players via an open call for the show and Antonio was one of the players shortlisted.

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai is a musician by profession (Instagram/@tonnedesai)

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai rose to fame on TikTok

Antonio Desai, one of the contestants from 'The Circle' Season 7 first garnered the attention of the viewers on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. He started off by posting funny, comedy videos on his TikTok page.

Through his videos, Antonio managed to strike a chord with the audience. His unique personality and great sense of humor helped him to connect with the people. At the time of writing, he has more than 250k followers on TikTok. Through his entertaining videos on TikTok, this Nashville native has managed to carve out a career for himself in the world of social media. Over the last few years, he has transitioned from being a social media influencer to a musician.

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai shot to fame on TikTok (Instagram/@tonnedesai)

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai plans to enter the game as 'catfish'

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai has come up with a plan to stay ahead of his fellow competitors on the Netflix game show. He will be stepping into the game as a 'catfish', adopting the persona of his beauty influencer friend named Tierra.

Antonio feels Tierra's charm and presence make her someone who can easily attract and engage others, providing Antonio with a significant edge in this competitive show. He is fully committed to his plan and is prepared to use all tactics, even if that means getting a bit down and dirty, all in order to win the seventh season of 'The Circle.'

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Antonio Desai will be catfishing as 'Tierra' (Instagram/@tonnedesai)

What happened to Antonio Desai on 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

During his time on 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 1, Antonio Desai was one of the 456 players vying for the grand cash prize of $4.56m. During the first game named 'Red Light, Green Light', all the players were given around five minutes to cross an arena, all while avoiding detection by a robotic girl who served as the game's overseer.

Unfortunately, Antonio failed to complete the given task and was caught by the robotic girl while crossing the vast arena. He was one of the 259 contestants who were eliminated and sent back home in the first episode itself.

'The Circle' Season 7 premieres on September 11, 2024 only on Netflix.