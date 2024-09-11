Who is Jadejha Edwards? ‘The Circle’ Season 7 contestant plots masterplan to escape elimination

'The Circle’ Season 7 contestant Jadejha Edwards will be using her cybersecurity skills to catch the catfish on the Netflix show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Houston-based cybersecurity engineer Jadejha Edwards, 24, is set to appear in 'The Circle' Season 7. Jadejha proudly describes herself as an expert at finding hidden threats. She will also go into this game this season as herself. Given that the Netflix show is a game about lying, being online, and seeking threats, one could say her background in cybersecurity may provide her the unique advantage required to come out top amid such an avalanche of deception.

Jadejha noted that in her job, she regularly handles high-pressure situations where people often underestimate her skills—an experience she believes will give her an edge in 'The Circle'. She stated, "I can just fly low, and slowly start to bring out other people who may be lying to others about who they truly are." Her strategy is to outsmart her competitors and avoid elimination while building strong alliances that will help her secure the $100,000 prize. With her knowledge in detecting online fraud and threats, she promises to be tough competition. Audiences can expect her to bring strategy and keen game analysis to the show. Jadejha's master plan is to use her cybersecurity skills to sniff out the lies while also ensuring that she builds up solid bonds with other players. This combination of strategy and skill might make her an unforgettable contestant in Season 7.

'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Jadejha Edwards is on the hunt to spot the catfish

Jadejha Edwards, a 24-year-old cybersecurity engineer from Houston, is stepping into 'The Circle' Season 7 with one clear mission: to find the catfish. With her experience in cybersecurity, she's well-trained in detecting online threats and uncovering hidden identities that will surely come in handy in a game full of deception.

Jadejha enters 'The Circle’ as herself, believing her professional experience gives her a unique edge in the process. Jadejha is skilled at spotting fraud and dishonesty in her job, so she’s well-prepared to find contestants who are not what they say. She’s aware that people might underestimate her, which she plans to use to her advantage by staying under the radar and forming key alliances.



Her strategy will be to fit in, make friends, and gradually expose the catfish hiding behind fake profiles. Using her analytical mind and attention to detail, Jadejha will try to outcompete her opponents, stay free from elimination, and still manage to remain true to herself.

'The Circle’ Season 7 star Jadejha Edwards is well-trained in detecting online threats and uncovering hidden identities (Instagram/@itsjadejha)

'The Circle’ Season 7 star Jadejha Edwards aims to use ‘persuasion’ skills to ace Netflix game

'The Circle’ Season 7 star Jadejha Edwards plans to be articulate on the show as a means of building alliances and a vote of confidence from other contestants. Her game plan involves respecting the social bonds she forms, and understanding that close friends could quickly become rivals. By navigating the dynamics of the game with care, she aims to keep her head above the tide and survive.

Coming from a cybersecurity background, Jadejha knows how to read people and situations and plans to use her skills to influence other contestants and find the catfish in the game. She plans to combine her analytical mindset with her ability to persuade as a surefire winning strategy in 'The Circle'.