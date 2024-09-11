Who is Darian Holt? ‘The Circle’ Season 7 star's non-profit ‘Apple Fried Apple’ educates minority students

‘The Circle’ Season 7 star Darian Holt is a middle school teacher who also runs a non-profit organization

HOUSTON, TEXAS: 'The Circle' Season 7 is already on the horizon! In this upcoming season of Netflix's social competition series, a total of 11 contestants will vie for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000.

Darian Holt, a 29-year-old middle school teacher from Houston, is one of the contestants on the show. Given his experience in managing conflicts at school, he will likely find it pretty easy to handle different tasks and challenges when 'The Circle' begins.

In addition to his role as a teacher, Darian is also the founder of a non-profit organization named 'Apple Fried Apple'. This youth organization focuses on educating minority students about service, the values of sisterhood and brotherhood, academic achievement, as well as the significance of scholarships, similar to what Greek organizations promote.

Darian's nonprofit aims to enhance the education of minority children by fostering a sense of community, unity, and academic success. It also seeks to familiarize them with Black Greek life and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

'The Circle' Season 7 star Darian Holt went viral when his students mispronounced his fraternity ‘Alpha Phi Alpha’

Darian Holt who is a graduate of Alcorn State University, previously gained the attention of the people when a video of his students mispronouncing his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Inc., as Apple Fried Apple Inc. went viral.

The middle school teacher wasn't thinking about food when he encountered certain words during his 6th-grade science class at Smilow Prep Charter School in 2021. He entered the classroom with his black briefcase from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, prompting his classmates to inquire about the meaning of the Greek letters on it.

Regarding the incident, Darian told WLBT, “I said Alpha Phi Alpha. And I don’t know if it’s the southern accent or what, but they said, ‘Apple fried apple?’ and I said ‘No, no!’”

“They kept on joking with me throughout the year. Every time they see me, they’d say, ‘Hey Mr. Apple fried apple!’ So, I went with it!" he further added.

The students even came up with other funny names like Apple Sauce, Apple Jacks, and Candy Apple. Holt got shirts made, and during field day, they had a reveal or probate show, which they shared on social media, and it gained a lot of positive attention.

'The Circle' Season 7 star Darian Holt has appeared on various news channels

For the unversed, let us share with you, 'The Circle' Season 7 contestant Darian Holt has been featured on multiple news outlets. Darian Holt and his non-profit organization Apple Fried Apple have appeared on numerous news channels and shows such as 'Good Morning America', the former 'Nick Cannon Talk Show', and the 2021 BET Awards.

Darian's role as an influencer has enabled him to take on event hosting, leading functions at various institutions like Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, Troy University, and his own alma mater, Alcorn State University.

Darian Holt seems excited to be a part of 'The Circle' Season 7

Recently, Darian Holt took to his Instagram page and expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the upcoming seventh season of 'The Circle.' He posted several images from the Netflix series on his feed.

"ALERT‼️: Your boy Dee Holt has officially entered into 'The Circle'! Catch me on Season 7 of 'The Circle' on Netflix next week! *Circle close chat,*" he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

'The Circle' Season 7 is set to premiere on September 11, 2024 only on Netflix.