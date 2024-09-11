Is Deb Levy in trouble? ‘The Circle’ Season 7 star raises suspicion of being ‘catfish’ after rookie mistakes

Deb catfishes as Rachel, a young Gen Z in the Netflix show 'The Circle'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Contestant Deb Levy, one of the players in 'The Circle' Season 7, is playing in catfish mode as 'Rachel', this young, energetic girl in the show. However, it backfires after a pop culture multiple-choice game where her answers don't correspond to what a younger person should know. While the game was challenging, since players were being tested on their knowledge of pop culture, Deb made several rookie mistakes by getting most of them wrong. The thing is, those blunders were things the younger generation would get right, which made other contestants suspicious of her identity. At this point, the pop culture quiz made some sort of red flag go off among other players as they began to wonder if 'Rachel' was as young and hip as she seemed. Andy and Kevin were among the first-openly speculated that Rachel was a catfish. They said that Rachel might be an older person, maybe an older man, just masquerading under the persona of a young girl to manipulate the game. The inconsistency in her answers showed clearly that Deb playing the role of Rachel was not keeping up with the kind of knowledge one from the young generation will readily have.

The only way Deb would be able to move further into 'The Circle', not getting catfished, is if she brought her A-game. The only way a person can survive or even win this competition is by being more aware and up-to-date with what goes around them; about the trend, pop culture, and general knowledge that fits Rachel's younger profile. The sooner she learns this, the better it will be because, with each new mistake, she is becoming more apparent in catfishing. Otherwise, if she doesn't change her strategy, this may become fully apparent to the other contestants, which could be her ticket out.

Rachel gets targeted by other 'The Circle' cast members

Deb Levy, who catfishes as Rachel on 'The Circle' Season 7, pulled off another risky move by showing open animosity toward Kevin, a contestant most of the cast likes. During a group chat, Deb (as Rachel) does point out some suspicion regarding Kevin, claiming he "gives off vibes" to her that make her think he might be a threat or perhaps even a catfish, too. But this then quickly backfired. Two of Kevin's largest defenders, Darian and Savannah, immediately rose to his defense, denying Rachel's claims, and even turning the spotlight to the actions of Deb.

Instead of backing down or trying to smooth anyone's feathers, Deb kept up the name-calling, well and truly calling herself a "b**ch". Darian and Andy were very surprised by her bold, confrontational attitude. It sent a different mood into the group and a lot of players felt that Rachel was acting aggressively and didn't have to go that far.

Another Circle contestant, Jadejha, noted how the tide was quickly turning against Rachel (Deb). She even noted that if most of the cast was leaning toward being "anti-Rachel" because of her attitude and behavior, she might as well join them. This could be disastrous for Deb, as playing the abrasive, outspoken character of Rachel is working to push her further from forming strong alliances. But with growing distrust and dislike from the other contestants in the circle, she may be booted from 'The Circle' if she doesn't change her ways.

Debbie Schwartzberg Levy will catfish as Rachel in 'The Circle' Season 7 (Instagram/@debbielevy2)

Gianna aka Nicky and Jojo fight it out to save Rachel aka Deb

In a dramatic elimination episode, twins Nicki and Jojo, who were catfishing as Gianna, had just gotten into a close argument with Kevin in Season 7 of 'The Circle'. Kevin had come up as an influencer and had to save someone at the bottom. When Kevin pitched to save Savannah, tension unfolded. Nicki and Jojo, however, were keen to see Savannah blocked, insisting Rachel should stay in since she was part of their "girl team."

The determination to keep Rachel in the game was a big confidence booster for Deb, who had been struggling to keep her catfish identity afloat. The twins battled to ensure their point regarding Rachel's usefulness to them was brought home to Kevin. Due to his flirting relationship with Savannah, Kevin succumbed to pressure and had to block her this time, saving Rachel- actually Deb. This was a really pivotal moment in keeping Deb in the game, as Nicki and Jojo's commitment to the girl alliance covered her when she was in a vulnerable position.