Will Daeron Targaryen appear in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3? Fans go gaga over 'great' casting choice

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' features the struggle between House Targaryen for the Iron Throne

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'House of the Dragon'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The folklore of the Iron Throne is not going to stop anytime soon, as the imminent Dance of the Dragon will surely shake the foundation of House Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon.' Essentially, the power struggle is between the Green and Black factions, with the Black faction headed by Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the Green by the likes of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and her sons Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). However, there is one key player whose name has been mentioned several times during Season 2, Daeron Targaryen.

Although he hasn't yet appeared in 'House of the Dragon,' the son of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Alicent has been referenced several times, mostly by his mother Alicent and his uncle Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox). Nonetheless, it should be mentioned that Daeron Targaryen's role will most likely emerge in Season 3, for which the casting process is now ongoing. However, there have been rumors of fresh casting that have thrilled fans.

Who will play the character of Daeron Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?

Harry Gilby is expected to play the character of Daeron Targaryen (Instagram/@harrygilby)

According to 'House of the Dragon,' Daeron is in Oldtown and was seen riding to Tessarion in the season finale, hinting that the character will be a crucial part of Season 3, and as per Fandomwire, British actor Harry Gilby is scheduled to portray the role of Daeron in the show.

The 23-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2016 with an episode of 'Jericho.' Gilby had already portrayed the character of Æthelstan in 'The Last Kingdom,' making him an ideal candidate for the role of Daeron in 'House of the Dragon.'

Fans are gushing over the new casting in 'House of the Dragon'?

Daeron Targaryen will have a crucial character in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 (Instagram/@harrygilby)

As soon as the news regarding Harry Gilby's potential casting as Daeron Targaryen made the rounds, fans expressed their opinions on X with many eagerly waiting for Gilby to breathe life into the character of Daeron Targaryen.

A fan said, "Harry Gilby as Daeron Targaryen, the vision in clear."

Another added,"Bless the person who first came up with the fancast of Harry Gilby as Daeron."

While a fan said, "Green already looks so good on him……. Harry Gilby as Daeron fancast you will always be loved by me."

How will Daeron Targaryen's introduction affect 'House of the Draogn' Season 3?

A still from the series 'House of the Dragon' (@hbo)

The second season of 'House of the Dragon' had nothing going on other than some signature deaths, planning, and plotting, which may be seen as laying the groundwork for the impending war. With Aegon and Aemond in power, the Green faction is struggling, as evidenced by Alicent's visit to Rhaenyra in the Season 2 finale of 'House of the Dragon'. Daeron's introduction will be critical for the storyline to progress.

Fans may expect that the stakes will only become higher. After missing Daeron for most of Season 2, the conclusion finally shows the forgotten prince riding his dragon. This fresh element hints that, together with the Hightower army, Daeron will gain glory in the infamous Battle of the Honeywine. That being said, the wait for Season 3 of 'House of the Dragon' is becoming more difficult, particularly with the arrival of new cast members.

How to stream 'House of the Dragon'?

A still from the series 'House of the Dragon' (@hbo)

To view the 'House of the Dragon, you will need a Max membership. The streaming platform normally provides three bundles from which you may choose based on your budget. The low-cost option, which includes advertising, costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually.

The second option, which does not include advertising, costs $15.99 each month, or $149.99.

'House of the Dragon' trailer