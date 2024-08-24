'House of the Dragon' Season 3 must avoid these major Season 2 mistakes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 has left me feeling a bit deflated. I had higher expectations, especially after the strong impression Season 1 made. The show had set the bar high, and I was eager to dive back into the world of Westeros. While there were thrilling moments, such as the intense Battle at Rook's Rest, and standout performances from the cast, something felt off.

Perhaps it was the shorter season or my sky-high expectations, but I couldn't shake the feeling of being let down. Still, there seems to be some hope. I'm eager to see what 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 has in store and believe that with a few smart moves, the writers can turn things around. They now have the opportunity to redeem themselves and make up for the missteps of Season 2. Here are five ways they can win me back and make 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 a memorable one.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 needs to pick up the pace

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 was a slow burn that ultimately felt like a slog. While a gradual pace can be effective, some episodes felt repetitive and lacked significant progress.

The issue wasn't the lack of action, but rather the repetitive nature of the scenes. Key plot points, such as Rhaenyra Targaryen's desire to avoid war, Alicent Hightower's guilt, and Daemon Targaryen's internal struggles, were rehashed without even adding much depth. It began to feel like a time loop, rehashing the same conversations and plot points without any real progression.

With war looming in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, the pace needs to pick up. Showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed a four-season arc, according to Winter is Coming leaving much ground to cover in the remaining two seasons. The writers need to strike a balance between character development, meaningful dialogue, and plot progression. It's time to make every moment count and push the story forward.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 must have more than one battle to retain engagement

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 left us wondering about the show's budget and its impact on the narrative. Before Season 2 aired, one major battle was moved to Season 3, according to Deadline, with speculation pointing to the Battle of the Gullet.

'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal revealed that they filmed two massive sequences: the Battle at Rook's Rest and the Sowing of the Seeds. Budget constraints may have limited the number of epic battles in Season 2.

This raises concerns about 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, which must deliver on its promise of battles and dragons. The story demands it, and fans are eagerly anticipating it. Condal assured us that Season 3 will be about "total war," but it's unclear if they can deliver.

If 'House of the Dragon' follows the book and gives us the battles we're expecting, fans will be thrilled. We're not talking about partial battles like the Battle of the Burning Mill; we want full-out war. The question is, can the show afford it? Only time will tell.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 has to fix the Daemon issue

The mishandling of Daemon Targaryen's character in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 is a glaring disappointment. His impressive debut in Season 1, brought to life by Matt Smith's exceptional performance, made him a fan favorite. But this season, the writers failed to capitalize on his potential, reducing him to a mere shadow of his former self.

The show's attempt to delve into Daemon's inner turmoil fell woefully short, veering into forced and cheesy territory. His prolonged struggles in Harrenhal, including cringe-worthy visions, were a wasted opportunity.

However, the Season 2 Finale offered a glimmer of hope, setting the stage for Daemon's return to form in Season 3. As he prepares to lead an army and fight for Rhaenyra, fans are eager to see the writers rediscover the ruthless, powerful, and unpredictable Daemon that captivated them in the first place.

