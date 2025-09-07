Teen ‘American Idol’ contestant just got his dream gig — and he’s repping all of Louisiana

‘American Idol’ Season 23 runner-up John Foster saw Lainey Wilson at the Rose Parade — now he’s following in her footsteps

After winning hearts on ‘American Idol’, John Foster is preparing for his next major performance. The season 23 alum announced he is "stoked" to represent his home state of Louisiana at the 2026 Rose Parade. Foster shared the big news in a video posted to social media, recalling a moment from the initial days of his career. “I can remember seeing Lainey Wilson representing Louisiana at the Rose Parade and thinking, 'Man, that would be really cool,'” he said in the Instagram video, uploaded on Explore Louisiana's official account.

Announcing the news, Foster shared that he was "beyond excited" to join the 2026 Rose Parade. "Representing my home state is such an honor. Y'all know by now that I love the food, the music, the culture. They all combine to make such a beautiful place," Foster says in the video, expressing his love for his home state. "Wherever I go, I'm always saying, 'Come visit Louisiana. Come experience it, because you really won't know how beautiful it is until you're here." The 'American Idol' alum also thanks Louisiana lieutenant governor Billy Nungesser for giving him the opportunity.

This won't be the first time Foster has performed for a massive crowd. He's already taken the stage at the legendary Grand Ole Opry three times, and thanks to his talent and dedicated fanbase, he's scheduled to return for another performance there this month. The young artist has a packed calendar, with upcoming performances at the Little Cousin Jasper Festival on September 7 and the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo in October. According to his website, John Foster Music, he will also take the stage at the Gretna Fest- Revel on the River, The Blue Note Hobart Arena, and a Homecoming Concert at the Plaquemine Locks next month.

The Rose Parade, a New Year's Day tradition dating back to 1890, is known for its spectacular floats, marching bands, and featured live artists. Lainey Wilson, whom Foster mentioned at the start of his video, was part of the festival's 2023 lineup. Last year's lineup, as per For The Win, featured several other big names, including Aloe Blacc, Timothy Wayne, Debbie Gibson, Kiesza, and Betty Who, along with 'America’s Got Talent' contestants Chapel Hart. The 2025 Rose Parade also featured performances from Debbie Allen, Brandon Bennett, and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams.

For Foster, being a part of the Rose Parade would be more than just a performance. The young singer has, time and again, mentioned that his heritage has a huge influence on his sound. In an interview on the 'Fable House' podcast, Foster said, "Louisiana is one of those places, there aren't many in America, that has its own unique identifiable culture...We have our own sound...not only in the way we talk but in the way our music is. That's unique." Mentioning how he was constantly immersed in "good Louisiana music and food," he added that a lot of his musical phrases come from his Louisiana heritage.