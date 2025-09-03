North Carolina singers, listen up: ‘American Idol’ Season 24 auditions are here — but the spots are limited

With judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie returning, ‘American Idol’ Season 24 is already heating up

With the confirmation of Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie coming back for 'American Idol' Season 24, anticipation is mounting high. Thanks to virtual auditions, the makers are also leaving no stone unturned to get the best singers from around America. So, if you are from North Carolina and think you have all the abilities to be the next singing sensation, the new audition news is just for you.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie in a screenshot from 'American Idol' (Image Source: YouTube | American Idol)

The search for the next 'American Idol' is officially underway, with virtual auditions set for Tuesday, September 2, for North Carolina residents. Contestants will have the rare chance to audition face-to-face with an 'American Idol' producer over Zoom, as per News 12. Because spots are limited, aspiring singers are urged to register quickly through 'Idol Across America'. While this date highlights North Carolina, hopefuls can audition on any scheduled date regardless of where they live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Reportedly, full eligibility rules, audition dates, and submission details are available on the show's official website. According to ABC, "Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions." The network also added, "Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible," as per E! News.

'American Idol' will return in 2026 on ABC and Hulu. 'American Idol' will return in January on ABC for its 9th season on the network and 24th overall. Bryan and Richie have been part of the show since its ABC revival, while Underwood, a former Idol winner, joined last season to replace Katy Perry, as per Deadline. While the August 2025 announcement confirmed Bryan, Richie, and Underwood's return as judges, it left longtime host Ryan Seacrest's status unconfirmed. Seacrest has been the face of the franchise since its debut in 2002, making his return a key point of interest for fans. While his deal for Idol has not yet been finalized, viewers will still see plenty of him on TV.

Reportedly. Seacrest is officially set to host the new seasons of 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,' both premiering in September 2025, as per People. Notably, Season 8 ended on a high note, ranking No. 1 in primetime, drawing its biggest audience in two years, and topping social media engagement with over 1.65 billion views. Winner Jamal Roberts' debut single, 'Heal,' also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel chart in May 2025. Produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment (Sony Pictures Television), 'American Idol' is executive produced by showrunner Megan Wolflick along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Additionally, Fremantle handles worldwide distribution.

Underwood recently recalled her teenage jobs clearly. "I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad job. I’ve had hard jobs. I’ve had jobs that, you know, [had] random hours. My first job was at a gas station and that was a lot of fun, actually. And while I was working at the gas station, I took on another job at a hotel down the street," Underwood told the Everett Post, as reported by Entertainment Now. She went on to explain how that hotel job tested her right away: “I had one day of training, and then the next day I came in and the lady who trained me didn’t show. So on my second day, I was suddenly the senior member."