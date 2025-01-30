'Yellowstone' fans can't believe how different Lainey Wilson looks now: "She has had a..."

While it's been claimed that Lainey Wilson lost a jaw-dropping 70lbs in the past few years, that number seems to be exaggerated

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson made a successful acting debut in the Western cult series 'Yellowstone'. Her brief role as musical guest Abby delighted fans, with the 'Heart Like a Truck' singer sporting a curvier figure during filming. However, in the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 finale on Sunday, December 15, she surprised viewers with a noticeably toned physique. Wilson’s on-screen love interest, Ryan Dutton, played by Ian Bohen, joined her for a happy ending. According to Daily Mail, her alleged 70-pound weight loss was kept a top secret by the show's makers.

Fans who were stunned to see her transformation took to X as one said, "She had a major glow up." A second said, "Major glow-up alert!" Another added, "I barely recognized her. She went from eh to OMG since the show returned. Wow," as per the outlet. Reports suggest that the country music icon underwent intense physical training and followed a strict diet plan to achieve her slim figure. She adhered to eating grilled chicken, yogurt, and eggs and hired a personal trainer. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Wilson expressed her feelings regarding her unexpected cameo, "I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," she admitted. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens," the 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' singer added.

Lainey Wilson during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY on February 03, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Johnny Nunez)

As per Today, Wilson refuted rumors that she underwent a 70lbs transformation for the role, she corrected the figure during her appearance on the 'Big D & Bubba' radio show in 2023. "Hell no!" she exclaimed. "I have lost weight. I probably lost about 20 pounds," she revealed. During the timeline, there was also a story that notoriously claimed that she ate gummies to reduce weight, which went viral. Wilson addressed the issue via an Instagram video in June the same year. "Alright y’all, by now I’m sure a lot y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well, surprise, it ain’t true,” she clarified.

The accomplished singer-songwriter urged her fans and viewers to avoid baseless rumors and fake advertising by the weight loss industry. She explained that she didn't receive any gummies and advocated for the reporting of such ads. "PSA if y’all have seen these ads, they’re entirely fake. Don’t fall for them and help me out by reporting them when you see them," Wilson captioned the social awareness post. She ascribed her hectic lifestyle and tours to her gradual change in appearance, "If I don't actually get a workout in during the day I don't feel bad because I know I'm gonna get one that night," she told Audacy.

In the same video, Wilson stated that stage shows felt like 'cardio' because practice sessions were like performing intense workouts. “If I have lost weight, it’s because I am working hard and playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life,” she said in the Instagram video. In an interview with Delish, Wilson shared her healthy diet choices, admitting that while she enjoys candies and dark chocolate, she also includes nutritious snacks like almonds and hummus.