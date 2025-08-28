Teen ‘American Idol’ contestant keeps his promise as he announces second concert — here’s how to get tickets

When John Foster auditioned for ‘American Idol’ earlier this year, he promised fans in his hometown that no matter how far he advanced in the competition, he would return to perform for them. Now, just months after being crowned the runner-up of ‘American Idol’ Season 23, the Addis native is preparing to make good on that vow. Foster will be the featured performer on Friday, October 24, during the opening night of the International Acadian Festival in Plaquemine, a community event that has been a staple for more than five decades. This promises to be one of the most highly anticipated nights in the festival’s history, according to Post South.

Festival organizers confirmed that tickets for the show went on sale on August 25, with advance admission priced at $20 and day-of tickets available for $25 at the gate. Given Foster’s growing popularity, tickets are expected to sell quickly, making advance purchases a smart option for fans. In addition to Foster’s headline act, the evening will feature a performance by the Lauren Lee Band, who will open the show. The festival will also include the traditional introduction of the Evangeline princesses between the two performances.

To prepare for what is expected to be a record-breaking turnout, organizers announced changes to the layout of the concert grounds. Unlike in previous years, when the stage faced the east corner of the field, the 2025 setup will be shifted to the north end. The adjustment is intended to provide better sightlines, improved sound, and, most importantly, enhanced safety and crowd control. However, this upcoming festival performance is not Foster’s first time drawing a massive audience back home.

In mid-May, just before the 'American Idol' finale, he returned to Plaquemine to deliver a mini-concert at the Mark A. ‘Tony’ Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. That outdoor event attracted a staggering 14,000 fans, who cheered on the young performer as he prepared to face off against fellow finalist Jamal Roberts. The concert took place only four days before the Idol finale aired, and clips from the event were later broadcast to a nationwide audience during the May 18 telecast. Viewers across the country got a glimpse of the overwhelming hometown support that carried Foster through his Idol journey. Though he ultimately placed second to Roberts, who hails from Meridian, Mississippi, Foster emerged as one of the season’s breakout stars.

The 2025 season of ‘American Idol’ proved historic in more ways than one. According to ABC press release, the finale episode that featured Foster’s showdown with Roberts attracted 26 million viewers, making it the most-watched broadcast in the show’s 23-year history. That surge in viewership also secured the program’s position as the top-rated show of the May sweeps period. It’s a crucial time for television networks to set advertising benchmarks. The International Acadian Festival, which traces its roots back to 1969, began as the ‘Cajun Festival’ before evolving into the celebration it is today. Foster’s headlining performance is expected to draw the largest audience in the festival’s 56-year history.