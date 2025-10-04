Fox's long running animated series ‘The Great North’ gets devastating update after five seasons

Fox pulls the plug on ‘The Great North,’ leaving viewers to wonder what led to the sudden cancellation of the fan-favorite animated series.

Fox is officially saying farewell to ‘The Great North.’ The animated comedy, which has been part of the network’s Animation Domination block since 2021, will not return for a sixth season. The decision was confirmed on Friday (October 3), just weeks after the show wrapped its fifth season in mid-September, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The cancellation doesn’t come as a total surprise. When Fox unveiled its 2025–26 programming lineup back in May, ‘The Great North’ was notably absent.

The series was created by ‘Bob’s Burgers’ alums Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, with Loren Bouchard serving as executive producer. It earned praise for its quirky humor and heartwarming take on family life in Alaska. The show centered on the Tobin family, led by single dad Beef (voiced by Nick Offerman). In the show, he tries to hold his eccentric kids together amid small-town adventures, moose sightings, and Judy Tobin’s (Jenny Slate) larger-than-life artistic ambitions. The ensemble also included Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Megan Mullally.

Alanis Morissette voiced a whimsical version of herself, serving as Judy’s Northern Lights confidante. In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, praised the creative team behind the show: “We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into 'The Great North.' It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons 'The Great North' brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup.”

Over its run, the series built a loyal fan base and maintained strong critical support, earning an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Collider. Its warm mix of offbeat comedy and family storytelling helped it stand out in Fox’s animation slate, making the news of its cancellation bittersweet for fans. Though the Tobins’ adventures in Alaska have come to an end, ‘The Great North’ leaves behind a five-season legacy as one of the more original voices in Fox’s animated comedy family.