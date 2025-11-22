'From' season 4 drops a major production update ahead of much-anticipated 2026 release

'From' Season 4 had a major production update amid the immense buzz around its biggest mystery since the past three seasons. The finale of 'From' Season 3 released on November 24, 2024, and the cliffhanger posed more questions, setting up a humdinger fourth instalment.

BRB decoding every frame of this video for clues on Season 4 🕵️ #FROM has officially wrapped and is coming soon to @mgmplus! pic.twitter.com/K6Z7WV7VuC — FROM on MGM+ (@FROMonMGM) November 21, 2025

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video confirmed that production had wrapped up. Cast members celebrated the milestone with the caption stating the new season would hit MGM+ soon. At the time of writing, no official release date has been confirmed. The latest comes after Elizabeth Saunders and Simon Webster confirmed that filming for Season 4 was complete. 'From' season 4 was expected to release in 2026, which the series is likely to meet given that filming has concluded late this year.

John Griffin, one of the show's producers, spoke of an estimated release date. "Let me interject before we move on to the next question, if I may, because I don't want either Jeff or me to get hunted down by angry people. Jeff, correct me if I'm wrong, we're probably not going to be done shooting until the holidays. So in all likelihood, it would be early 2026, no?" he told The Direct.

In an interview with Radio Times last year, actor Harold Perrineau weighed in on season 4 before news of the renewal. "I don’t talk to [the writers] about it at all," he said. "I’m assuming that we’re going to have a season 4. It seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I’m just going to assume that there is one, but I don’t ask any questions. I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that. I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that."

Saunders revealed that there was a "long game" approach to the show. "All I know, and this is a very general all I know, is that it was always conceived as having... It's the long game. I don't think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons," she said. "I don't know if they have an idea of 'We're gonna end it after this many seasons.' I hope we'll get at least a couple more seasons out of it." For now, it's good news, but only time will tell if 'From' can wrap up post-production quickly enough for an early release window.