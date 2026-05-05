'Below Deck Down Under' Season 4 Episode 14 Recap: Tensions explode as one is fired and another faces trouble

Mike’s unserious behavior got him into trouble, while Ellie and Daisy had a misunderstanding, which turned into an intense situation.

The latest ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 14 picked up from the last episode’s disagreement between Ben and Daisy. After Ben walked away, Daisy told João, “He (Ben) does what he always does. He deflects, and he blames everybody else.” She asked him what she could do to be better. But João assured her she was “not the bad guy,” as Ben walked to the boat and confessed to the “animosity.” However, in her private confessional, Daisy noted it was nothing personal for her. She also noted that Ben was a “great chef,” and “it’s my job to demand excellence in all areas, including the galley.” While the rest of the crew were enjoying themselves at the lagoon, Alesia texted Betul if she had changed her mind and wanted to join them. But she was sleepy and did not join them. Soon, João and Daisy joined them, and after Jenna texted, Ben went there too.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 14 featuring Daisy (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

After everyone gathered at the lagoon, Daisy told Jenna that she “fought with Ben” and that she was “on a rampage.” Additionally, Jenna revealed that Mike “keeps on instigating.” On the other end of the bar, Ellie asked Ben if “they came after him.” He was surprised to see how she knew about it. “I knew it. I could sense it coming,” shared Ellie. She also noted that João was a “snake.” Soon, Ben had a private chat with João, where the latter assured that no one was coming after Ben. In his private confessional, Ben noted that he had been betrayed by everyone in his life, including his friends, girlfriends, ex-fiancée, and more. “I think I attract people that betray me,” confessed Ben.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 14 featuring Ben (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The next morning on ‘Below Deck Down Under,’ Jenna calls out Mike for his behavior from the night before. She was referring to his calling himself HOD, and it was too far. Mike told Alesia that instead of Jenna, she should have been the second stew. “Don’t wind me up,” Alesia warned Mike. However, his response was, “HOD. Remember. HOD.” After their argument, Jenna went to Daisy and told her that she “couldn’t work with Mike anymore.” As a result, Daisy went to Mike and confronted him, “Mike, what did I say about winding people up?” But he responded that he did not do anything. Witnessing his behavior, she told him he would be working till 9 pm that night. “We’ll see about that,” responded Mike. With that response, Daisy asked him again what he meant by that. “I’m not working till 9 pm,” he said. Daisy told him to “get off the boat” right away.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 14 featuring João (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Daisy went to see the Captain and shared that Mike was currently “kicked off the boat.” She recalled telling Mike not to “wind up” anyone, but his behavior did not change. She explained how things unfolded and why she told him to get off the boat. The Captain felt that she handled the situation professionally. He asked João to get Mike to his cabin. The Captain told Mike that he had several warnings, “There’s toxicity on board, and you’re at the source.” He decided to send Mike home and relayed the same message. Mike apologized to Daisy, which she appreciated. Elsewhere in the episode, a new group was onboarded, and Daisy gave them a tour of the boat. While Daisy was helping with the shrimp plating, Ellie grabbed them from her hand, which Daisy felt was “weird.” Later, the two had a chat about it, but it did not end well. Daisy told Alesia that if Ellie kept doing such things, then “she could be f**king fired next.