Why Val Chmerkovskiy's 'DWTS' season with Phaedra Parks is very, very different from the one with Xochitl Gomez

'Dancing With the Stars' pro Val Chmerkovskiy and Phaedra Parks lacked chemistry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy might have picked his favorites as he seemed disengaged during season 33 with partner 'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks. This was far from the case with his season 32 partner, Xochitl Gomez. Their energetic partnership delivered exceptional performances week after week, ultimately earning them the Mirrorball Trophy.

Throughout season 33, Val subtly hinted at possible dissatisfaction with Phaedra, who appeared to feel the same way. While their on-camera banter might have seemed playful, it often carried undertones of frustration if examined closely. A recent TikTok shared by Val and Xochitl on October 28 showcased the joyful bond they still share, smiling and choreographing together effortlessly. Their chemistry remains palpable, as they continue to post lighthearted content, clearly comfortable in each other’s presence.

This starkly contrasts with Val’s dynamic with Phaedra, where performances lacked chemistry and energy. Over the weeks, it became evident that Val struggled to connect with Phaedra, who often fell short in her routines. Even on the night before her elimination, Phaedra's performance fell flat for which Val can be partly blamed as he seemed unmotivated with her throughout, even calling her a slow learner rather than showing the dedication seen in his work with Xochitl.

'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez make fun tiktoks (TikTok/@_xochitl.gomez)

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy struggled with low scores on 'DWTS'

'Dancing With the Stars' duo Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy faced challenges throughout their stint on the ABC show, struggling with low scores almost every week. The season started on a disappointing note for the pair, tying for the lowest scores with Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber. Although Phaedra occasionally earned 8s, many felt those scores were generous given her underwhelming performances.

One of the season's most controversial moments came when Phaedra received a 5 from guest judge Gene Simmons, with some accusing the low score of being racially motivated. Ultimately, the lack of chemistry between Phaedra and Val became a significant factor in their early exit, leaving their time on the show far from memorable.

'RHOA' alum Phaedra Parks and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 5 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy open up about their time together on 'DWTS'

After their elimination on Disney Night, Phaedra Parks expressed no hard feelings. “I think everything happens in its right season. I mean, I’m excited that I was able to do the show," she told Page Six. She also took a moment to thank her parents and fans for their support and votes.

Val Chmerkovskiy reflected positively on their partnership, saying, "She’s so funny and so down to earth." He further praised Phaedra for her warmth and kindness, noting that despite her success and fame, she remained approachable throughout their time on 'DWTS'.

'RHOA' alum Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated on Disney night of 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Val Chmerkovskiy and Xochitl Gomez’s incredible teamwork led them to victory in 'DWTS' Season 32

While Val had a short run this season, he and Xochitl Gomez emerged as the undefeated champions of 'DWTS' Season 32. Their remarkable partnership stood out, with their chemistry feeling natural despite the age gap. Notably, Val tends to excel when paired with younger partners. Even their performances with romantic themes were executed flawlessly, without coming across as awkward. Their humor and top-tier connection on the dance floor ultimately paved the way for their well-deserved victory in Season 32.