Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are the 'DWTS' Comeback Couple with redemption routine

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong scored 27 out of 30

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have their eyes set on the mirrorball trophy! During the Disney Night-themed episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33, Chandler and Brandon set the dance stage on fire with their killer moves.

In the episode, Chander and Brandon delivered an impressive Paso Doble routine set to the popular track 'We Own The Night' from the Disney film 'Zombies 2'. The pair's dancing skills left the entire judging panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli speechless. They received a score of 27 out of 30.

Carrie was in complete awe of Chandler and Brandon's performance and described it as "passionate" and "powerful." She also noted that the pair's latest dance performance helped them rectify their previous week's criticism.

Without a doubt, this week, the dazzling duo made quite a comeback after facing criticism during the previous episode of the ABC dance competition. The duo struggled to earn high scores from the judges, who encouraged them to explore deeper and push their limits. Determined to impress both the judges and the audience, they left no stone unturned in their efforts.

Chandler Kinney on 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 6 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong wow the judges with impressive performance

Derek Hough was simply taken aback by Chandler and Brandon's fierce dance performance which oozed nothing but confidence. Bruno Tonioli felt that their act was packed with power, strength, and attitude. She also mentioned that the duo managed to execute every single dance move with perfection and precision.

'DWTS' stars Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong impress judges with great act (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Who was eliminated during 'DWTS' Season 33 Disney Night?

Unfortunately, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from the ABC dance competition. This week, the 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her dance partner performed Jazz to 'Cruella de Vil' from the movie '101 Dalmatians.'

After their performance, Phaedra and Val received a score of 24 out of 30. However, their dance skills didn't quite meet the high expectations of the judges and the audience, which ultimately resulted in their elimination.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated (@abc)

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.