Brooks Nader's sarcastic post signals end of her 'DWTS' showmance with Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader has been making headlines for her steamy PDA with 'DWTS' pro Gleb Savchenko

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Brooks Nader recently posted a TikTok video that fans speculate is her subtle way of hinting at her rumored relations with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Gleb Savchenko. In the video, Nader lip-syncs to the line, "When he's breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating," delivering it with a heavy dose of sarcasm. She adds a playful twist, making it clear that she isn't taking the situation too seriously.

Although she didn't mention Savchenko by name, it didn't take long for fans to speculate that the post aimed to clarify her reported romance with him. Brooks's playful TikTok hinted that her relationship with 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Gleb Savchenko may not be as serious as many believed. Instead of quieting speculation, the video fueled it further, especially given the undeniable chemistry they've displayed during their on-screen moments together.

'DWTS’ star Brooks Nader shared a video on TikTok with a playful twist (Tilktok/@brooksnader)

' DWTS’ star Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko allegedly ‘hooked up’ for fame

'Dancing with the Stars' duo Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have been reported to be using their rumored romance to stay in the spotlight. Sources have claimed that Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's flirtatious behavior and public displays of affection are more about seeking attention and keeping their names in the headlines than an actual romance, according to Life and Style.

Witnesses have reported seeing the pair kissing and cuddling both on and off the dance floor, but sources suggest this may have been a strategy to boost their chances with audience voting. Even after their elimination, their interactions continued to fuel speculation about whether their relationship is genuine or simply for publicity.

'Dancing with the Stars' duo Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are rumored to be using their relationship to stay in the spotlight (@abc)

Was ‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader previously married?

Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire, and the couple lived together in New York City. The two divorced after four years of marriage in 2022. Their separation followed several months of living apart, but sources described the split as very amicable. After three years of dating, Nader and Haire tied the knot in December 2019 with a breathtaking wedding in New Orleans. The last time they were seen together was during a beach vacation in Mexico in February 2024.

‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire (@abc)

'DWTS’ star Gleb Savchenko reveals his daughter's reaction to his PDA

Gleb Savchenko recently addressed the viral moment that took place between him and his 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Brooks Nader. In a TikTok video, the two were seen kissing backstage, which sparked widespread speculation about their relationship.

On the podcast 'Boyfriend Material', Savchenko revealed that even his 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, saw the video and even forwarded it to him, asking for "all the tea" on what was happening between him and Nader. He joked with Olivia, who was eager to know the details, but he kept quiet, aware that she would share everything with her mother, his ex-wife Elena Samodanova.