Reality talent shows have gone from talent-bait to clickbait, what we need is a true disruptor

Reality talent shows like 'DWTS' and 'The Voice' priortize audience engagement rather than actual talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A world without reality television shows would be so boring! In recent years, hit shows like 'Dancing With the Stars', 'The Voice', and 'The Masked Singer' have captivated audiences, constantly innovating to attract and engage viewers. These days, reality shows don't focus on showcasing genuine talent rather their primary goal is to gather engagement. To capture larger audiences, they rely on tactics that can sometimes compromise the sincerity of the content.

Ultimately, the main goal for producers of these talent shows is to drive viewership, as higher ratings directly translate into revenue. However, they should prioritize delivering high-quality content to their audiences rather than solely chasing profits and boosting their bottom line. While money is undoubtedly important, the value of bringing joy, happiness, and true entertainment to viewers cannot be overlooked. Reality shows should ideally serve as a stressbuster for fans, providing genuine enjoyment. Talented contestants deserve to progress in the competition, yet we've often seen dramatic or high-engagement personalities retained at the expense of more skilled contestants.

Reality talent shows should prioritize delivering high-quality content to their audiences rather than solely chasing profits (Facebook/@dancingwiththestars)

Reality talent shows use clever editing to garner TRPs

Reality talent shows such as 'The Voice', 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'The Masked Singer' use many smart editing techniques to get higher television ratings and increase viewer engagement. Editing is crucial in reality TV, with editors carefully selecting footage to shape the tone and storyline of each episode.

All the trailers and previews of these TV shows are heavily edited by a team of professional editors to create some dramatic moments and build suspense, all of which contribute to their appeal. By rearranging the footage, the producers can change the narrative of the entire episode in a way that catches the attention of the audience, keeping them hooked and eager to tune in week after week.

Reality talent shows often use smart editing techniques to get higher television ratings(Instagram/@ginamilesofficial/@huntleymusic)

Reality talent shows focus more on contestants with controversial pasts

It’s fair to say that many reality talent shows prioritize contestants with controversial backgrounds, as these individuals know how to generate buzz and intrigue among the viewers. In many cases, the makers of the show delve deep into the lives of these contestants, creating narratives that can drive viewership.

At other times, they focus on their interesting personal stories which are also dubbed "sob stories" that connect with the fans on an emotional level. These narratives hold the power to boost the ratings of the show. The casting team takes their own sweet time to finalize the contestants for these reality shows. They do a complete analysis of their background, to make sure that they are fit for the show and can contribute a unique element, whether it be drama, conflict, or emotional resonance.

Many reality shows prioritize contestants with controversial backgrounds to generate buzz and intrigue (Instagram/@yvettenicolebrown/@fox)

Reality talent shows feature judges in conflict to enhance drama and entertainment appeal

On various reality talent shows, judges often engage in fiery feuds and heated disagreements. The makers of the show use these conflicts among the judges to heighten the drama and enhance the entertainment value of the program.

These conflicts not only gather the attention of the viewers but also keep them hooked to the show for a long period, as they want to see the aftermath and how the dynamics affect their rivalry on the show. This smart strategy has pretty much worked to boost the entertainment quotient.