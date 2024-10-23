Why 'DWTS' duo Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy have reached the end of the road and need to be eliminated

After a string of disappointing performances, 'DWTS' duo Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy were eager for a breakthrough but once again fell flat

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Week 6 of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, themed Disney Night, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy attempted to breathe life into Cruella de Vil with their jazz performance to 'Cruella de Vil' from 101 Dalmatians. After a string of disappointing performances, Phaedra was eager for a breakthrough moment. Unfortunately, this time, her performance fell flat once again.

Before their routine, a video package featured Phaedra candidly admitting that Val was a tough teacher. "Competition is very intense. Everyone is so good, and I don't want to be the one to go home," she confessed, clearly understanding that this was a crucial do-or-die moment for her. However, despite the high stakes, the performance failed to impress. The choreography didn’t provide her with the opportunity to truly shine, and she appeared off during several moments, leading to an overall lackluster showing. Judge Derek Hough praised the performance, comparing it to a Broadway show. “That dance was devilishly delightful. It really was,” he said, adding that “the choreography was smart, and the concept was complete.” Despite their efforts, the 'DWTS' judges awarded the pair a score of 24, placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard. With one contestant slated for elimination, it became apparent that Phaedra’s time on the show was up, making this Disney Night her last.

'DWTS' season 33's Phaedra Parks was eliminated on Disney Night (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Phaedra Parks could not beat the 'Real Housewives' curse on 'DWTS'

While Phaedra isn’t the first 'Real Housewives' star to compete on 'Dancing With The Stars', she certainly won’t be the last. Interestingly, none of Bravo’s housewives have managed to break the so-called 'curse' of winning the Mirrorball Trophy or achieving a respectable position in the competition. Recently, 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice competed but was eliminated in the second week. 'RHOA' alum Kenya Moore participated in Season 30 and finished in 10th place, while NeNe Leakes reached Week 7 during Season 18 with her partner, Tony Dovolani. Phaedra, unfortunately, also fell victim to the curse, being eliminated in Week 6.

Phaedra Parks fell victim to the 'Real Housewives' curse on 'DWTS' (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

What did Phaedra Parks’ performances on 'DWTS' lack?

During her time on 'Dancing With The Stars', Phaedra frequently received low scores, including a mere 5 from Gene Simmons. Their journey didn’t start strong either; in their first dance, Phaedra and Val earned a score of 24 out of 30 for their Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston. Some critics even argued that receiving 8s after her flat performances was overly generous.

In her Disney Night performance, Phaedra appeared to mostly stand still, and she and Val lacked the chemistry and connection that are typically the selling points of a performance on 'DWTS'. However, Phaedra exceeded expectations, achieving one of the best track records among the 'Real Housewives' stars who have competed on the show.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Phaedra Parks received a 5 from Gene Simmons (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

Are Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach risking elimination next week?

With Phaedra and Val eliminated, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach are now in jeopardy of being the next couple sent home. Their Disney Night performance fell flat, much like Phaedra’s, as they danced a Tango to 'When Can I See You Again?' from Wreck-It Ralph. Moreover, Dwight’s troubled past regarding child abuse has resurfaced in the headlines, casting a shadow over his future on 'DWTS'. It seems Dwight is facing a do-or-die moment next week. If he doesn’t deliver a standout performance, he may find himself going home.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach fear elimination (@abc)

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.