Phaedra Parks joins infamous list of 'Real Housewives' who chased the 'DWTS' dream, but who was the best?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Seeing 'Real Housewives' swap their glamorous lives for dancing shoes on 'Dancing With the Stars' is always a treat, and it certainly won't be the last time we witness this bold crossover. Recently, Phaedra Parks from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' stepped up to the challenge, competing for the title in Season 33 of 'DWTS.' But she’s far from the only Bravolebrity to take a spin on the dance floor, and she certainly won't be the last.

This raises the question: how many other Bravo housewives have dared to hit the dance floor? Here's a look at every Bravolebrity who has chased the dazzling Mirrorball trophy!

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks is the latest Bravo celeb to compete on 'Dancing With The Stars.' While her start was rocky, she gained momentum in the middle weeks. Unfortunately, after a series of disappointing performances, Phaedra's time on the show was nearing an end. During week 6, themed Disney Night, she faced a do-or-die moment. However, her performance fell flat once again, leading to her elimination. Despite her short journey, Phaedra boasts one of the best track records among all the 'Real Housewives' stars.

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice graced the DWTS stage in Season 31. Although her journey on the show was brief, her twirl with partner Pasha Pashkov was a treat to watch. Unfortunately, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' was sent home early after landing in the bottom two for two consecutive weeks in the fall of 2022.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump joined the Season 16 cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' and faced significant challenges throughout her journey. In 2013, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star captivated audiences despite having a tough time, even fainting during rehearsal. Ultimately, Lisa made it to the fourth week of the competition.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna debuted in 'DWTS' Season 2 in 2007. She impressed audiences by making it through six rounds before being eliminated in the seventh, ultimately securing a commendable fourth place which is higher than any other Housewife on this list. Notably, Lisa is one of only three Housewives to participate in 'DWTS' before joining the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne showcased her dance moves in Season 24 alongside Gleb Savchenko. Although she didn’t advance far in the competition, finishing in ninth place, her journey was memorable and matched her iconic real-life persona.

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore participated in Season 30 of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2021 where she finished in 10th place before her elimination. After her exit, Kenya expressed her gratitude, stating, "I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity. This has been a dream come true."

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciack

Another 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star who graced 'DWTS' was Kim Zolciak, who competed in Season 21 and finished in 11th place. Unfortunately, her journey took a sad turn when she had to leave the show after suffering a mini-stroke, which required heart surgery. However, Kim made a remarkable return in the season finale to complete the 'I Dream of Jeannie'-inspired routine she was meant to perform before resigning.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Denise Richards

Denise Richards appeared in the 'DWTS' Season 8, paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Her journey was short-lived, as she was eliminated after just three performances in March 2009, following a samba dance-off.

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Joanna Krupa

Joanna Krupa was a contestant on Season 9 of 'DWTS,' where she finished in fourth place after being eliminated during the semi-finals. Interestingly, she competed alongside Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the ABC show.

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes competed in Season 18 of 'DWTS,' partnering with professional dancer Tony Dovolani. The duo was eliminated in Week 7, finishing in seventh place.

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Fields

Kim Fields, who made a brief appearance in one season of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' competed in Season 22 of 'DWTS.' She partnered with Sasha Farber and was eliminated in the 7th week of the competition.

