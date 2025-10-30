‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 reunion takes an unexpected turn as one contestant reveals she's now a mom

Premiered on Wednesday, October 29, the special episode witnessed jaw-dropping revelations that had viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion brought along surprises that no one saw coming. Premiered on Wednesday, October 29, the special episode witnessed jaw-dropping revelations that had viewers on the edge of their seats. One such disclosure was a contestant's surprise news about embracing motherhood. Turns out this contestant gave birth to a baby just two and a half months ago, leaving even her castmates stunned.

Screenshot of Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki from 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

The contestant in discussion is Megan Walerius, affectionately also known as 'Sparkle Megan.' She made a surprising announcement, saying, "I had a baby boy two and a half months ago. He is my whole world. I now know more than ever I was put on this earth to be a mom," as per Vulture. Before the reunion aired, Walerius had already teased the news on her Instagram stories, sparking fan speculation. Host Vanessa Lachey then asked for further details, to which Walerius shared that her baby's name is Brooks and that the father is Paul, who was present in the audience.

Explaining their timeline, Walerius said, "We wrapped filming in April, and Paul and I got introduced through a mutual friend in July." She went on to add that she became pregnant three months into dating Paul, even bringing along a slideshow documenting her pregnancy journey to share with the cast and viewers. Walerius' pod fiancé, Jordan Keltner, also opened up about her pregnancy and birth announcement, revealing that he had already known about Brooks' arrival before it became public.

He shared, "I knew. I had some disgusting person reach out to me on Instagram, pretty much trying to stir the pot." as per US Weekly. "I reached out to Megan. She was transparent, which I appreciate. If I were to find out right here, right now, I think that would have been jarring. So, I do appreciate the transparency," he added. Despite their past, Keltner spoke highly of Walerius and her partner, adding, "They're going to be great parents. I have no doubt about that."

While Keltner was informed beforehand, the rest of the cast remained unaware of the news until the reunion taping, with the exception of Kacie McIntosh. After filming, Walerius reconnected with two of her exes from the show. Keltner shared that Mike Brockway, one of Walerius' strong pod connections, went on "a couple of dates" with her post-show. However, Walerius admitted there still wasn't a spark. She also met up with Blake Anderson, who had exited the experiment early, for casual margaritas as friends.