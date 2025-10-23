Where is ‘Love Is Blind’ headed next? Everything we know about season 10’s location and release

'Love is Blind' Season 9 finale had fans on the edge, with a jaw-dropping ending

The finale of 'Love is Blind' Season 9 was anything but ordinary. Despite their best efforts, none of the couples exchanged marital vows, making it the first time in the history of the reality show. While the series is all set to host a reunion episode on Wednesday, October 29, to address the chaos that unfolded in the final episode, many are left wondering if there will be a 'Love is Blind' Season 10 and, if yes, what will be its location.

Screenshot of Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki from 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 (Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

As per reports, 'Love Is Blind' has been renewed through Season 10, Netflix confirmed earlier this year. While the exact release date hasn't been announced, the show typically releases two seasons per year, one in spring and one in fall. Based on past trends, Season 10 could arrive around February or March 2026. Notably, Season 8 premiered in February 2025, Season 9 on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, and previous seasons have followed a similar spring/fall schedule since Season 2 in 2022, as per USA Today.

Netflix has not yet officially announced the location for 'Love is Blind' Season 10. However, Kinetic Content, the production company behind the series, issued casting calls in Miami, Atlanta, New England, and Columbus, Ohio, in July 2024, and later in July 2025 for singles in Philadelphia, Austin, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Charleston. The show's casting director, Donna Driscoll, told The Columbus Dispatch (a part of USA Today Network) in October 2024, "We haven't really done this in the Midwest, but more important, the host of our show, Nick Lachey, was raised in Cincinnati." She added that a full team is actively scouting singles in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.

Driscoll further added, "We're looking for everyday people who are looking for love." A Netflix spokesperson also shared that the platform had no further information at this time. Talking about the shocking 'Love is Blind' Season 9 finale, three couples remained, including Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey, and Jordan Keltner and Megan Walerius, as per Variety.

Only the first two couples made it to the altar, with both women ultimately saying no. Instead of a third wedding, viewers saw Keltner and Walerius at home. Sadly, a tearful Walerius called off the engagement, citing fundamental lifestyle differences and other reservations about marriage. In an interview with Variety, Keltner admits he wasn't "blindsided" by their conversation in the end, as the two had agreed not to go to the altar if they weren't both certain. He explains, "We wanted to be open, honest, and transparent with each other. My son was supposed to be at the wedding, and I never wanted him to go through something like that. We tried until the last possible second. She made the best decision for both of us and our families."