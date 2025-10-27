Taylor Sheridan expected to leave Paramount for a massive deal — wait till you hear where he's going next

Paramount’s golden creator Taylor Sheridan jumps ship as he seals a blockbuster five-year deal, reshaping Hollywood’s talent wars

‘Yellowstone’ mastermind Taylor Sheridan is set to part ways with Paramount and head to NBCUniversal under a sweeping new film and television deal. The agreement marks one of the biggest talent shakeups in recent years. According to reports confirmed by Deadline, Sheridan has officially inked a five-year overall deal with NBCUniversal that will cover film, television, and streaming projects. The pact is set to take effect on January 1, 2029, immediately following the expiration of his current TV contract with Paramount, which runs through 2028. Joining Sheridan in the move is his longtime producing partner David Glasser.

He, along with his company 101 Studios, has also struck a new arrangement with NBCUniversal. Glasser’s deal, a first-look agreement for film and TV projects, will begin in early 2026, after he wraps his existing obligations with Paramount. The news comes amid heightened competition among studios and streamers battling for A-list creative talent. The trend has intensified following Skydance’s recent acquisition of Paramount Global. The newly merged company has already made waves by poaching ‘Stranger Things’ creators Matt and Ross Duffer from Netflix with an exclusive four-year film and television deal.

Sheridan’s move further underscores how aggressively studios are reshaping their creative rosters in this post-merger landscape. Sheridan’s departure from Paramount comes as a major surprise, given that he has long been regarded as the cornerstone of the studio’s television empire. David Ellison, CEO of the newly formed Paramount Skydance, praised Sheridan as “a singular genius with a perfect track record” when the merger was finalized earlier this year. However, the corporate shakeup that followed the merger reportedly altered Sheridan’s standing at the company.

The exit of Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy, one of Sheridan’s strongest supporters and key business partners, may have been a turning point. The previous regime allowed Sheridan wide latitude with spending and full creative autonomy. Many of his productions, often filmed on his own ranches in Texas, were known for their cinematic scale and steep costs. Despite the high expenses, Sheridan’s track record is almost unmatched in modern television. His sprawling storytelling universe, led by ‘Yellowstone,’ has become one of the most lucrative and recognizable brands in scripted entertainment.

His Paramount slate includes hit series like ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ and ‘Landman.’ He’s also overseeing three new 'Yellowstone' spinoffs: ‘Beth & Rip’ and ‘The Madison’ for Paramount+, and ‘Y: Marshals’ for CBS. All of them remain in active development. Outside of television, Sheridan continues to expand into feature films. His next big-screen project, ‘F.A.S.T.,’ is currently in development at Warner Bros., as per The Hollywood Reporter. The move to NBCUniversal will give Sheridan and Glasser access to a massive production infrastructure and potential cross-platform opportunities across Universal Pictures, NBC, and Peacock.