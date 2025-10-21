Duffer Brothers confirm ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will miss a beloved character—and it’s heartbreaking

The final season of ‘Stranger Things’ will premiere in three parts, with the first four episodes arriving in November

The chaotic world of shadow monsters, parallel dimensions, and small-town secrets is about to conclude with the final season of 'Stranger Things.' Set in the fall of 1987, the last season of the sci-fi show will unite the key characters of the show to fight the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Fans were also hoping to see a fan-favorite character who dramatically exited the show in Season 4. While the actor had subtly hinted at his appearance in the final season, the creators of the show recently quashed hopes with some heartbreaking news.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in a still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Netflix | Stranger Things)



The character in discussion is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn. During an interview with Empire, the Duffer brothers confirmed that Quinn won't be reprising his role in the final season. Notably, in Season 4, Munson, a metalhead and high school outsider, was killed by creatures from the Upside Down after sacrificing himself to distract the Demobats.

Matt Duffer addressed the rumors, saying, "I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead. Joe is so busy anyway that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground." Since 'Stranger Things' Season 4 in 2022, Quinn has stayed busy, starring in 'Hoard,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' 'Gladiator II,' 'Warfare,' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.' Notably, Quinn had earlier hinted that there's "always a chance" for Munson to return in 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

While promoting his superhero flick, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' Quinn was asked by Extra TV whether the Duffer Brothers might bring his character back, perhaps in a flashback. He replied cautiously, saying, "Oh my god, yeah, I mean, it's going to be out soon, isn't it? Who knows? There’s always a chance for anything, isn't there, really? Nothing’s impossible."

Matt also teased Linda Hamilton's new role in Season 5, where she plays Dr. Kay, a government agent hunting Eleven. He described her character as "hyper-intelligent and intimidating." He continued, "She's a scientist but if she needs to, she can get into a fight and shoot a gun," as per The Hollywood Reporter. 'Stranger Things' Season 5 will be released in three parts, Volume 1 on Wednesday, November 26 with four episodes; Volume 2 on Christmas with three episodes; and the Finale on New Year’s Eve.