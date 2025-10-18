‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 premieres this October on Paramount+ as Jeremy Renner faces deadly new threats

As new threats rise and alliances crumble, Mike McLusky faces a ruthless warden and a city on the brink in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ explosive new season.

The dark, gritty world of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is set to return this fall, as Paramount+ officially announced that the series will premiere its fourth season on October 26. Starring Jeremy Renner in one of his most intense, the upcoming season brings a fresh wave of power struggles, personal demons, and dangerous alliances that threaten to tear the town apart. As per Variety, the announcement was first made in August. It was accompanied by new production stills that offered fans a glimpse of what’s to come. Among the images, one in particular caught viewers’ attention: a tense face-off between Renner’s Mike McLusky and the newest addition to the cast, Edie Falco.

She joins the series as Nina Hobbs, the formidable new warden of Anchor Bay Prison. In season 4, the stakes in Kingstown have never been higher. The official synopsis teases a turbulent shift in power after the fall of the Russian criminal network that previously dominated the city. With a dangerous vacuum now open, rival factions emerge to seize control, igniting a violent struggle that puts every alliance to the test. Mike McLusky, who has long acted as the unofficial power broker between law enforcement, prison systems, and the streets, finds his grip on the town slipping away.

Forced to manage escalating gang wars, Mike must decide how far he’s willing to go to protect his city, and those he loves, from complete destruction. Meanwhile, his relationship with Falco’s new warden is anything but cooperative. Headstrong, fearless, and determined to clean up the system on her own terms, she clashes with Mike from the start. Alongside Renner and Falco, the ensemble cast includes Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi, and Hugh Dillon, who not only stars but also co-created the series. Behind the scenes, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ continues to showcase an impressive creative roster.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, and Dave Erickson, who also serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, with Paramount Global Content Distribution handling international release. Since its debut, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ has carved out a unique space in television’s crime-drama landscape.

Rather than focusing on a single protagonist or villain, the series paints a layered picture of a community caught in the crossfire of corruption, crime, and systemic failure. According to TVLine, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ remains a cornerstone of Taylor Sheridan’s television universe, which continues to dominate Paramount+’s lineup. Alongside ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Sheridan’s expanding portfolio includes hit series like ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ (recently renewed for Season 3), and the upcoming ‘Landman’ (returning November 16) as well as the new spinoff ‘NOLA King,’ starring Samuel L. Jackson.