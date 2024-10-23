'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont breaks down as she reveals final meeting with estranged father

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont opens up about her past when asked about her French surname

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Racquel Chevremont tearfully recalls her estranged father during a heartfelt moment with the Bravo ladies. Initially introduced as the “LeBron of the art world,” Racquel's vulnerability shines as she sheds light on her personal life in this poignant revelation. Her heartfelt story left everyone in tears.

In a sneak peek from 'RHONY,' Racquel opens up about her past when asked about her French surname. "Puerto Ricans are very mixed. But the French name I have isn’t my father’s last name. I have no relationship with my father," she confessed. Racquel revealed that her mother left her biological father when she was just one year old.

Curious about her roots during her teenage years, Racquel sought to meet her father at age 11. Her mother contacted his brother to obtain his phone number, leading to an uncomfortable encounter. When Racquel called, a woman answered, and soon after, her father called back, requesting she never call his home again.

The tragedy continued when Racquel was later invited to a Thanksgiving meal at his home, where she met a stepsister and a brother. However, at the end of the night, her father handed her a photo, seemingly signaling the end of their interaction with a curt, "Nice knowing you." This moment profoundly impacted Racquel, prompting her to distance herself from his last name. The mother-daughter duo then searched their family line and found a new name. She concluded that was the last time she spoke to him, leaving her in the dark about his life for all these years.

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont reveals that her mother raised her alone (@bravo)

'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield hugs Racquel Chevremont as she breaks down

The 'RHONY' ladies gathered for a tennis lesson when Racquel began to open up about her personal life, with Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank sitting close by. As Racquel shared her story, Brynn provided the comfort and solace she needed, wrapping her in a warm hug as tears flowed from both women, clearly resonating with Racquel's situation.

In a private confessional, Brynn expressed how close she felt to Racquel after their heartfelt conversation. She reflected on how much Racquel's story resonated with her, emphasizing the importance of processing emotions without allowing them to define one's identity.

Brynn Whitfield and Jessel Taank sat close by Racquel Chevremont (@bravo)

A look inside Racquel Chevremont's family life today

Racquel was born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx. She has two children, son Corey Jr., and daughter Elle, both in their teenage or preteen years. Racquel appears to have a close relationship with her mother and is currently engaged to her fiancée, Mel, a forensic neuropsychologist. In a conversation with the producers, Racquel shared that she and Mel have been together for 12 years. “We were both very single when we got together, but there was a bit of a scandal," she revealed, noting that not everyone was pleased with their relationship.

Racquel Chevremont has two children, a son and a daughter (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

How Racquel Chevremont landed a spot on 'RHONY' Season 15

'RHONY' star Racquel's marriage ended in 2013 when her ex-husband, Corey Baylor, filed for divorce in Kings County, NY. In a private confessional, Racquel revealed that she and her longtime friend and now co-star, Jenna Lyons, bonded over their shared experiences of divorcing men. Throughout this process, they supported each other while exploring their identities and dating women.

"I met Jenna in 2012, just as she was in the middle of a divorce and coming out, and I was doing the same,” Racquel said in her confessional. “It almost validated what I was going through. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not met someone else who was going through the same thing.” Their strong bond may have played a significant role in landing Racquel a spot in 'RHONY' Season 15.