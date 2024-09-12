Who is the highest paid ‘DWTS’ Pro? A look at the top-earning dancer on ABC show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Valentin 'Val' Chmerkovskiy, a returning pro, is the highest-paid professional dancer in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33. Having started on the show back in 2011, he has grown as one of the most popular and successful pros, reaching the very top of the show twice by winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy and building a strong fan base along the way.

As one of the more seasoned pros on 'DWTS', Val earns a higher salary than many of the newer or less experienced dancers. While exact salary figures have not been officially released, rumors suggest that Val can earn up to $5,200 per episode, as per Parade. For a full season, his earnings could go up to $100,000, depending on how far he and his celebrity partner progress in the competition.

Derek Hough is the highest paid ‘DWTS’ pro turned judge

Long-time 'Dancing with the Stars' favorite Derek Hough has transitioned from pro dancer to judge, becoming the highest-paid dancer to make that move on the series. He was already an extremely accomplished professional dancer, having won six Mirrorball Trophies. As a dancer, he earned roughly $100,000 per season.

When Hough joined the ranks of judges for Season 31, his salary saw a significant increase. He now earns around $1.2 million per season as a judge, which is much more than any other former pro dancer throughout 'DWTS'. His experience, fame, and long-term involvement have made him a celebrity with a high price, placing him among the top names ever associated with the 'DWTS' show.

Do ‘DWTS’ Pros get paid weekly?

The new pro dancers receive a base pay of approximately $1,600 per episode, as per Parade. With 'DWTS' being a weekly show, they receive this amount for each week they remain in the competition, and the longer they last, the more they can earn. More experienced pros, who have been with the show for several seasons, can negotiate higher pay, reportedly up to $5,200 per episode.

However, professional dancers are paid only for the weeks they compete. When their celebrity partner is eliminated earlier, their weekly pay stops. The highest-paid pros can make up to around $100,000 during the season if they make it to the finals.



What is the salary gap between ‘DWTS’ celebs and Pros?

There is a big gap in the salary earnings between the 'Dancing with the Stars' celebrities and professional dancers. Celebrities on the show reportedly get a flat rate of about $125,000 upfront for the entire season. The fee will also include training and rehearsals pre-show. As they advance in the competition, they can receive bonuses for each week they remain on the show. The reason for the potential increase in earnings is that if a celebrity advances to the later rounds, their total earnings can rise substantially, with the possibility to make up to $360,000 for a full 11-week season.



Even if they get knocked out early, they still keep the initial $125,000. Professional dancers, on the other hand, make significantly less. It is reported that newer pros make about $1,600 a week, while seasoned pros can negotiate higher pay up to about $5,200 a week. Still, their total earning is based on how far they and their celebrity partner progress in the competition. If they make it to the finale, they can earn close to $100,000 for the entire season, which is way less than what top celebrities can make.

