Andy Cohen finally drops news about Jennifer Aydin's future on 'RHONJ'

Andy Cohen is poised to bid farewell to ‘RHONJ’ star Jennifer Aydin

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY: Andy Cohen has set the record straight about the future of Jennifer Aydin on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey', and it’s not good news. The Bravo beauty had previously confirmed that she would be returning for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'. However, it seems the executive producer of the 'Real Housewives' franchise is poised to bid farewell to her.

While appearing on his “Andy Cohen Live” SiriusXM radio show, the 56-year-old appeared shocked when the topic of Jennifer’s return for 'RHONJ' was brought up. Although he expressed surprise at reports of her coming back, he confirmed, “We’ve made no decisions on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey..’” This prompted co-host John Mill to inform Andy that Jennifer had confirmed her return. A flabbergasted Andy responded, “What?! No. She confirmed that she’s returning?! No.” He then hinted at Jennifer's future on 'RHONJ', stating, “I wish her well.” Andy's brutal statement might suggest that Jennifer will not be making a comeback as she had anticipated.

Andy Cohen hinted at Jennifer Aydin's future on 'RHONJ' (Instagram/@bravoandy)

Rumors swirl about these three 'RHONJ' stars making a comeback

Last week, 'RHONJ' star Jennifer confirmed her return for Season 15 during an Instagram Live. A viewer commented during the live stream, expressing their desire not to see Jennifer on 'RHONJ' again. In response, Jennifer stuck out her middle finger and said, “Oh, sorry, I am coming back,” directed at that Instagram user.

Her statement led to rumors circulating that, along with Jennifer, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania are also set to make a comeback. They have reportedly been told not to engage in any other projects outside NBC because they would “all be back” for the next season of 'RHONJ'. Melissa Gorga, on the other hand, is rumored to be returning despite her clashes with Teresa. However, as of now, Bravo has not made any confirmations. As Andy has said, fans are requested to wait until the network provides official news.

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice shares new photo (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

'RHONJ' upcoming season faces uncertainty: Fresh faces or total cancellation?

Earlier in July, Andy confirmed on his “Andy Cohen Live” SiriusXM radio show that ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is getting a reboot. However, the cast members have yet to be confirmed. After seasons of high-profile drama, it seems there are looming clouds over the entire cast's return this time. Speaking to a disgruntled caller on his show, Andy stated that the producers are planning to make “big changes” as well as do “something different.”

However, while concluding the call, he hinted that the season might feature “only new faces.” Given the low viewership of the last few seasons and the repeated feuds among the socialites, it was no surprise that a change in the cast was needed. Thus, the next season will either see fresh faces or face complete cancellation.

Bravo star Andy Cohen confirms 'RHONJ' reboot (Instagram/@bravoandy)

'RHONJ' star Jennifer Aydin was allegedly leaking stories to the press

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live in July, 'RHONJ' star Jennifer addressed accusations that she was leaking information about the show to bloggers. The news came after screenshots were leaked showing Jennifer discussing the happenings of the show and seemingly planting certain narratives.

In her defense, Jennifer stated, “Listen, I just want you to know that all bloggers out there start out as fans and we are very good to our fans and some get more invested than others.” She confirmed that she would never be naive enough to speak to bloggers again. However, Jennifer also hinted that she is not the only one leaking information to the press.