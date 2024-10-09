Gene Simmons is slammed as the 'worst judge' after creepy comments to 'DWTS' contestants

Gene Simmons is married to Shannon Lee Tweed and has two children with her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 has recently invited KISS singer Gene Simmons as a guest judge during Hair Metal Night and honored him with a dedicated opening dance on 'Rock And Roll All Nite', featuring guitarist Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake band and choreographed by DWTS support Pasha Pashkov.

However, Gene has now earned a notorious title as perhaps the creepiest judge in 'DWTS' history. His attempts at flirting with the female dance pros and contestants raised eyebrows, especially when he referred to Witney Carson as "hot," leaving the pro with a bewildered look on her face. He didn't stop there, showered Emma Slater with compliments about her looks, calling her the "most beautiful woman."

Unfortunately, his focus on appearance overshadowed constructive feedback for the female contestants, while he praised the male dancers for their performances. Despite his rock star charisma, Simmons' comments seemed to tiptoe into uncomfortable territory, making his judging debut a memorable, if not slightly cringeworthy, one.

Gene Simmons became the worst 'DWTS' guest judge (@abc)

Gene Simmons reflects on gracing 'DWTS' judge's chair

Gene Simmons was excitedly buzzing as he made his grand entrance as a guest judge on 'DWTS,' and viewers were on the edge of their seats, eager to see what the iconic rock star would bring to the table. With a reputation for larger-than-life performances, Gene hoped to inspire the contestants to tap into their inner rock gods and truly "release the Kraken" on the dance floor.

Each dancer poured their heart and soul into their routines, channeling the spirit of rock 'n' roll. Yet, as Gene settled into his judging chair, it quickly became clear that he had other things on his mind. Rather than offering the constructive critiques everyone anticipated, he leaned into a barrage of flirtatious comments that seemed to overshadow the hard work and artistry on display. He disappointed viewers with his creepy flirting.

Gene Simmons joins 'DWTS' Season 33 judges' panel (@abc)

Is Gene Simmons married?

KISS singer Gene Simmons has been married to the love of his life, Shannon Lee Tweed. He met Shannon while she was staying at the Playboy Mansion in 1982. The couple were in an on-and-off relationship for 28 years before they tied the knot in 2011.

Gene proposed to Shannon while filming their reality TV show, "Gene Simmons' Family Jewels". However, Gene and Shannon faced a setback before their marriage after the singer's infidelity was exposed but they soon sorted things out eventually becoming a husband and wife.

Gene Simmons is married to Shannon Lee Tweed (Instagram/@genesimmons)

Does 'DWTS' guest judge Gene Simmons have children?

Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Lee Tweed, are proud parents of two talented children who have embraced the spotlight from an early age. Their eldest, Nick, was born on January 22, 1989, and their younger daughter Sophie, on July 7, 1992.

Both siblings have forged impressive paths that echo their parents' legacy. Sophie has stepped into the limelight as a model and singer, while Nick has carved out his own niche as a musician and voice-over actor. Growing up as the children of a rock legend, they’ve not only inherited talent but also a flair for the dramatic, shining brightly in their respective careers.

'DWTS' guest judge Gene Simmons has two kids (Instagram/@genesimmons)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.