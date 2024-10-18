Melissa Gorga's iconic dig at Teresa Giudice seems to have flipped the tables for 'House of Villains' best star

Teresa Giudice's terrible cooking on 'House of Villains' echoes back to 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga's claims

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice is making waves in the second season of 'House of Villains.' During one episode, the Italian cook, known for her cookbooks and culinary shows, seized the chance to flaunt her kitchen skills. The 52-year-old Bravo beauty prepared several dishes for the house, which "smelled divine." But things took a turn after the taste test, as the cast decided Teresa's special spread missed the mark.

The room fell silent after everyone took their first bite, with cast members exchanging glances. Adding to the tension, Richard Hatch pointed out that Jessie Godderz hadn’t touched his food, instead playing with it awkwardly. Breaking the tension, Jessie confessed that the food was "a little salty" for his taste. In private confessionals, the cast didn't hold back, with one even comparing Teresa’s cooking to "trash." This moment echoed back to when 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga claimed that Teresa doesn’t know how to cook. Melissa had even hinted that Teresa’s cookbooks were filled with recipes from their mother, Antonia Gorga, rather than Teresa’s own creations.

Teresa Giudice's special spread missed the mark on 'House of Villains' (@E!)

Teresa Giudice has faced past criticism for her culinary skills

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Teresa has been called out for her cooking. In September, she took to TikTok to show her followers how to make red sauce, but things didn’t go as planned. Inviting her audience to “cook with me,” Teresa walked them through the steps of preparing dinner for her family. After chopping onions and sautéing them, she unexpectedly pulled out a jar of store-bought sauce and added it to the dish. This sparked criticism, as Teresa had initially promised to demonstrate how to make red sauce from scratch.

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice has been called out for her cooking (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

Teresa Giudice's 'House of Villains' persona differs from her Bravo image

Portrayed as the villain on 'RHONJ,' Teresa's image on 'House of Villains' takes a surprising turn. The Bravo star once enjoyed a massive fan following during the early seasons, but things changed rapidly over time. Her spontaneous nature began to be perceived as selfish, and her iconic table flips became sources of controversy.

However, away from the family drama, Teresa shines in 'House of Villains.' Despite the backlash over her cooking, she remained calm and chose to ignore the criticism. She’s even built friendships with housemates like Camilla Poindexter and Tiffany Pollard. Overall, Teresa comes across as highly likeable on the show and has even joked about her prison experience, a topic she previously avoided discussing.

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice's image on 'House of Villains' takes a surprising turn (Instagram/@teresagiudice)

Will Teresa Giudice make a comeback on 'RHONJ'?

With ongoing feuds involving at least half of the 'RHONJ' cast, Teresa's future on the show remains uncertain. Cast members like Melissa and Rachel Fuda have expressed that they won’t return if Teresa makes a comeback, which could be a significant reason for producers to reconsider working with her.

However, it’s undeniable that Teresa is the heart of 'RHONJ'. She draws in viewers and delivers nerve-wracking drama. Moreover, her positive reception on 'House of Villains' may boost her stardom and work in her favor. Overall, it’s hard to imagine 'RHONJ' thriving without her.

Teresa Giudice's future on 'RHONJ' remains uncertain (Bravo)

'House of Villains' Season 2 drops a new episode every Thursday at 10 pm ET on E!